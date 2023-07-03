Politics

Cosatu national strike on Thursday

03 July 2023 - 19:53
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Nehawu has suspended its strike after reaching an agreement with government at the bargaining council. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Trade union federation Cosatu and its affiliates will embark on a nationwide strike on Thursday protesting against unemployment, wage cuts, poverty and inequality.

Cosatu said it was tired of the multiple crises facing the country, including load-shedding, crime, corruption, wasteful expenditure and austerity cuts which are “crippling the state and suffocating the economy”.

The federation announced on Monday its socioeconomic strike will see protest marches in major urban centres in all provinces. 

“This is a protected strike and a section 77 strike certificate has been issued by Nedlac guaranteeing all workers protection if they join the strike,” said Cosatu acting spokesperson Matthew Parks.

Cosatu had received "overwhelmingly" positive response from workers supporting the strike.

“We are embarking on this nationwide strike in protest against rising levels of unemployment, wage cuts, poverty and inequality affecting workers and the working class.

“It is in defence of workers’ hard-won rights to bargain and attempts by employers in the public and private sectors to undermine this constitutional right,” he added.

The strike will be a demonstration by workers that government needs to do more to end the crises.

“This is also a signal to the government, the Reserve Bank and the commercial banks that the working class can no longer afford to bear the burden of rising inflation, electricity tariff hikes and relentless and reckless increases in the repo rate,” said Parks.

Cosatu has raised the frustration of workers with the government and the private sector with minimal response, he said.

Cosatu slams 'tone deaf' 3% public office bearers wage hike

“The lowly public servants like police officers, nurses and teachers will have to work for nine years before earning an annual salary of a ...
News
5 hours ago

“Workers are losing hope and patience. The levels of frustration, despair, anger, poverty, indebtedness, unemployment, crime and corruption are a ticking time bomb the government and business need to deal with fast.”

Parks said Cosatu wants a living wage from all employers if they are to survive and buy the goods the economy produces.

He accused the government of being oblivious to the socioeconomic challenges faced by many South Africans, saying it continued to “promote neoliberal policies advancing the capitalist system while people live in poverty and suffocate in an ailing economy”.

“Due to a lack of clean water, lives have been lost to an outbreak of cholera. Despite the deaths, communities were offered meek platitudes of clean piped water by March 2024.

“The working class is bleeding from the government’s sluggish response to policy failures that are leading to cuts in real wages and a rise in unemployment with more than half the population struggling to make ends meet.”

The federation also wants government to address the collapsing railway infrastructure, municipalities, 36 of which routinely fail to pay their employees with companies closing in many rural towns as basic services deteriorate.

It also wants government to:

  • raise the social relief of distress (R350 grant) to the food poverty line in the October MTBPS;
  • extend the presidential employment stimulus to accommodate 1-million active participants in October 2023 and 2-million in February 2024;
  • ensure implementation of the two-pot pension reforms on March 1 2024;
  • unblock delays in the rollout of the public infrastructure programme;
  • intervene in the 36 municipalities routinely failing to pay employees;
  • repeal the Municipal Systems Amendment Act clause banning 350,000 municipal workers from holding office in a political party at any level;
  • intervene to rebuild and modernise Transnet and Metro Rail;
  • intervene to prevent the collapse and liquidation of the post office;
  • allocate additional resources to ensure the SAPS, NPA, SIU, Hawks and judiciary are sufficiently resourced to win the war against crime and corruption;
  • allocate further funds to Sars to tackle tax evasion and customs fraud; and
  • fill funded public service and sector vacancies by December 2023.

