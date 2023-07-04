According to Malatji, EFF members do not have a say in organisational processes. He said only Malema calls the shots.
'Ill-disciplined' and 'bedwetting boys' — Inside Malatji and Malema's 'war of words'
Image: Papi Morake
Newly-elected ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji has taken aim at EFF leader Julius Malema, saying he is “ill-disciplined” and wanted to turned the youth league into a cult.
Malatji, who was elected unopposed as president of the ANCYL at the weekend, claimed Malema lied about why he was fired from the party in 2012. He said it was because he lacked discipline and violated the ANC constitution.
“Malema was fired for economic freedom, that is not true. It is a lie that must be clarified. He was fired for ill-discipline, he was fired for converting the constitution of the ANC and the youth league.
“He wanted to turn the youth league into a cult organisation that belongs to him like the EFF,” said Malatji.
POLL | Do you think the ANCYL will be able to take on the EFF?
According to Malatji, EFF members do not have a say in organisational processes. He said only Malema calls the shots.
“No matter how educated you are in the EFF, you can't even speak. Educated doctors like [EFF MP Mbuyiseni] Ndlozi run around with water everywhere,” he said.
“Here in the ANC, you are allowed to bring your views, that is why we have policy conferences, NGCs [national general council], [and] meetings ...
“Julius is popular on Twitter. If you [had] a poll on Twitter, Julius will be the president of the country today.”
Malema took to Twitter after Malatji's comments to post what many believed was a response to the ANCYL president.
“I don't have time for bedwetting boys together with their political masters who pee on themselves when they are drunk,” he said.
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa came to Malema's defence, saying: “It’s literally been over a decade since Julius Malema was expelled and they still talk about him every two weeks or monthly. This guy had just left matric when Malema was expelled and he’s now married with children but his mark of political legitimacy is still Julius Malema.”
