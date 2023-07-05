‘South Africa is not a gangster state’ — Mashaba slams Mashatile’s ‘mafia-style’ leadership

He said ActionSA will not allow the deputy president to get away with being a “mafia-style leader” who rules with brute force.
“ActionSA asserts Mashatile’s long history of dubious conduct cultivated an environment fertile for his VIP protectors to act like jackbooted thugs. This simply cannot be tolerated.
“We maintain South Africa is neither a gangster state nor a police state, and any police official is therefore forbidden from assaulting any member of the public, even if they are found guilty of committing a crime,” said Mashaba.
ActionSA laid a complaint with Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Dikeledi Jennifer Ntlatseng to investigate the VIP unit’s alleged actions to ensure the officials are held accountable for their actions.
“As a party that believes in the rule of law, we will work tirelessly to ensure this matter is treated with the seriousness it deserves and appeal to political parties represented in parliament to ensure Mashatile is held to account in parliament and police officers are held responsible for their brutality inflicted on ordinary South Africans,” said Mashaba.
Ipid on Tuesday confirmed it is investigating allegations of assault against members of the police protection security service.
Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said a complaint was received from DA MPs Andrew Whitfield and Ockert Terblanche.
“Ipid investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims so they could be assisted in laying charges,” Raburabu said.
“Engagements are under way to also get the employers of the victims to assist with the investigations. Ipid has engaged police management, who are offering their full co-operation in the Ipid investigation,” he said.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says deputy president Paul Mashatile’s admission that his VIP protection unit was involved in allegedly assaulting a motorist and passengers raises serious questions about his ethics, which he says have left a lot to be desired in recent history.
A video clip showing more than six members of the VIP protection unit allegedly assaulting a motorist and passengers travelling in a VW Polo on a highway in Gauteng was circulated online on Monday. One of the assaulted men was seen left lying on the side of the road.
Mashatile confirmed the officers are part of his protection detail. He said he was not in the vehicle at the time but noted he “abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians”.
“Deputy president Paul Mashatile has in recent weeks faced mounting allegations of unethical conduct, including living a life of luxury in expensive homes and his VIP unit’s involvement in this horrific assault throws his character further into disrepute,” said Mashaba.
'Mashatile must personally pay for the medical expenses of those injured by his VIP protection' — Maimane
