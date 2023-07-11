Mashaba revisits election promise of insourcing Tshwane metro guards

Mashaba, as Johannesburg mayor, insourced about 4,000 security guards in 2019.
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Herman Mashaba is revisiting the promise he made to hundreds of security guards two years ago during local government elections of ensuring direct employment by Tshwane municipality.
The municipal council adopted a resolution to directly employ 4,000 guards working in the metro under contracted security companies in 2019. Only 1,304 were employed during phase one of the project in 2019/2020 and 2,696 remain outstanding.
Mashaba, during his 2021 municipal elections campaign, promised to fight for the guards and cleaners. The coalition agreements were signed, but two years later hundreds of guards have not been employed.
At the weekend, the ActionSA leader met the security guards and told them he intended to keep his promise.
“I promised employees ActionSA will pursue all avenues within the multiparty government to keep our promise of insourcing within the metro in the coming days,” Mashaba said.
Four years after Tshwane promised to hire 4,000 security guards many endure hopeless wait
Mashaba, as Johannesburg mayor, insourced about 4,000 security guards in 2019.
In May, Tshwane chief of staff Jordan Griffiths told the guards the metro did not have money to employ them. The insourcing of guards was not included in the new financial year budget.
Mashaba said the party established a committee that will speed the process of insourcing guards.
“We will lobby the new mayor, Cilliers Brink, and the city council to ensure insourcing occurs, taking place within the law, including consideration of contractual obligations with service providers.
“ActionSA remains committed to the workers of the City of Tshwane to ensure their conditions improve and they get the rights they deserve. They are an essential part in restoring good governance in the city and helping us fix the capital city,” Mashaba told the guards.
Joburg dumps security firms - and 4,000 guards score
A security officer who worked for Tshwane for almost 10 years employed by private security companies, previously told TimesLIVE guards sometimes went about three months without payment due to city not paying service providers on time.
Senzo Nzimande (not his real name) said the guards suffered working under private companies.
He did not get his UIF payout when the contract ended in 2022. This despite paying for UIF, which was reflected on a payslip seen by TimesLIVE. The guards took the company to court.
“If the city can employ us, there will be stability and I will be able to make better financial decisions — even deciding to further my studies. It can change our lives to be stable,” said Nzimande.
The officers felt used by political parties over the years and Mashaba would have to prove himself by living up to his word, he said.
TimesLIVE
