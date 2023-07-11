Opposition parties want crime intelligence solutions amid torched trucks and no arrests

Opposition political parties want a special law enforcement intelligence team to investigate and devise long-term solutions to the burning of trucks on the country's roads.
On Tuesday morning, TimesLIVE reported 16 trucks had been set alight in two days in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. No arrests have been made.
“RISE Mzansi is calling for the activation of the national joint operational and intelligence structure (NatJOINTS) to deal with this assault on lives and livelihoods,” said chief organiser Makashule Gana.
Gana said the attacks seemed to be co-ordinated and a crime intelligence team was vital in addressing this to bring stability in the country.
“The burning of at least 16 trucks by armed gangs is not a normal phenomenon. It therefore requires the attention of a structure empowered to co-ordinate safety and security efforts.
“These criminal incidents, which are becoming a regular occurrence, will drive up the price of goods and services, which economically burdened South Africans are already struggling to afford, further erode the country’s investment status and leave citizens feeling unsafe on the country’s roads,” he said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he has assigned a team to investigate the truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.
“The intelligence agencies are going give me a report and police will take steps to make sure we forestall whatever follow-up activity those behind this may be planning and go after them,” Ramaphosa said.
Good MP Brett Herron called on police minister Bheki Cele and transport minister Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga to find a long-term solution to the problem.
“It is unacceptable that after years of inaction these acts of sabotage and violence continue to hold our already fragile economy hostage. These incidents have major consequences for the country’s economy and the prospects of job-creating growth.
“If these senseless attacks are allowed to continue unchecked, businesses will find safer routes using neighbouring countries to transport cargo,” Herron said.
COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem blamed the burning of trucks on lack of prosecution of “instigators” of the July 2021 unrest.
“We don't have any doubt the burning of several trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo is the beginning of their destructive and evil agenda to destabilise the country.
“We want to remind President Ramaphosa and his security cluster ministers, two years ago they assured the country they would act against the instigators but nothing happened.
“We want to tell the president the country is tired of lies and empty promises,” Bloem said.
