On the platform's website, DSDTV has live TV, videos, streaming and podcasts.
Zulu said during the pilot phase, the department will explore ways of monetising and zero-rating the platform to cut down on data costs.
“It cost the department R81,250 a month to set up, load information, design and maintain the platform. There is no contractual agreement with DStv. The platform will be piloted for a period of 12 months. Thereafter it will be evaluated before a final decision is taken on the way forward.”
Zulu said the platform will provide the government with an opportunity to “talk directly to its beneficiaries at a reduced cost”, and “create internal capacity and skills to produce portfolio-related content”.
“The content will be sourced directly from the portfolio interventions and programmes and overseen by the chief directorate of communication.”
News24 reported the department's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant defended the streaming platform, saying: “Media houses also have news sites, some if not all have paywalls and sometimes our content may not be accessible.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
Zulu spending R81,250 monthly on new streaming site called DSDTV — not to be confused with DStv
Image: Sharon Seretlo
About R81,250 will be spent monthly by the department of social development on a new streaming platform called DSDTV.
This is according to social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, who said the streaming platform has no affiliation with DStv.
Zulu was responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Alexandra Abrahams, who asked what the purpose of the platform was and who it was intended for.
“It is important to clarify the platform I referred to during the budget vote is DSDTV, and not DStv,” said Zulu.
“This online platform is commonly known as an Over the Top (OTT) platform, a media service in which streaming of content is offered directly to viewers via the internet with no support of cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms.”
Zulu said the platform will be launched in the second quarter of the current financial year
9,000 social worker graduates are unemployed due to 'budget constraints'
On the platform's website, DSDTV has live TV, videos, streaming and podcasts.
Zulu said during the pilot phase, the department will explore ways of monetising and zero-rating the platform to cut down on data costs.
“It cost the department R81,250 a month to set up, load information, design and maintain the platform. There is no contractual agreement with DStv. The platform will be piloted for a period of 12 months. Thereafter it will be evaluated before a final decision is taken on the way forward.”
Zulu said the platform will provide the government with an opportunity to “talk directly to its beneficiaries at a reduced cost”, and “create internal capacity and skills to produce portfolio-related content”.
“The content will be sourced directly from the portfolio interventions and programmes and overseen by the chief directorate of communication.”
News24 reported the department's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant defended the streaming platform, saying: “Media houses also have news sites, some if not all have paywalls and sometimes our content may not be accessible.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Lindiwe Zulu cans important briefing at last minute because of 'personal issue'
R350 grant proves government continues to protect women, says Lindiwe Zulu
More than 716,000 tertiary graduates applied for R350 grant in January
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos