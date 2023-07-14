Politics

ANC in KZN calls for restraint after court dismisses bid to appeal against ruling that Zuma must return to prison

14 July 2023 - 16:05
Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called for restraint after the Constitutional Court judgment that could see former president Jacob Zuma back behind bars.

“Let us all exercise maximum restraint and ensure that the rule of law prevails while these consultations are under way.

“No amount of anger among our people should lead to incidents of violence, unrest and destruction of property,” the party said in a statement.

This follows the Constitutional Court's dismissal of the department of correctional services' application for leave to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Zuma must go back to prison. 

In November, a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment stated: “Mr Zuma, in law, has not finished serving his sentence. He must return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to do so.”

This relates to Zuma's 15-month sentence for defying the Constitutional Court's order to appear before the Zondo Commission, of which he only served two months before being released on medical parole, despite not being recommended for it by the medical parole board. 

Zuma's imprisonment led to riots that ultimately resulted in the destruction of businesses, looting, arson and more than 300 deaths. 

“In this regard, we believe that [the] 2021 July unrest has lessons of equal significance for all arms of the state, the ANC, opposition political parties, private sector, the media and society at large. 

“About R50bn was wiped out of the South African economy as a result of [the] July 2021 unrest. It is for these reasons we have taken a decision to consult widely to ensure that as we move forward, there is peace and stability,” the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said. 

The party said while it was consulting with Luthuli House on this matter, it was also reaching out to all sectors of society, taking counsel and guidance on where they saw its shortcomings. 

The party emphasised that the department of correctional services must be allowed to study the judgment and make an informed pronouncement in the interest of the people.

“Imprisonment shall be only for serious crimes against the people, and shall aim at re-education, not vengeance,” it added.

The ANC in KZN also warned against “agents provocateurs” whom it claimed were using the Constitutional Court judgment in the hope of seeing the country go up in flames.

“These will reverse the gains we are making in rebuilding our economy. We need to lift thousands of people out of abject poverty and conditions of squalor,” the party added.

Recently, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it is to hold activities such as a cleansing ceremony which will be championed by senior ANC leaders such as Zuma and former premiers Sbu Ndebele and Willies Mchunu.

“The cleansing ceremony activities are aimed at ensuring peace, stability and social cohesion in this province,” it said. 

Meanwhile, Zuma is in Russia receiving medical treatment. 

TimesLIVE

