Mhlanga said he wants to challenge companies in the area to assist in building centres to help equip young people with skills, especially the disabled.
He also plans to focus on recreational centres and sports facilities.
Mhlanga said potholed roads and frequent electricity outages are wider community issues that also need to be resolved.
“The community I am working with is a very compliant community, they just want genuine things: basic services like infrastructure and making sure that street lights are on and that there is safety in the community. We are working hand in hand with SAPS.”
He said though he cannot promise to make miracles happen, he is willing to do his bit.
The 35-year-old said the tough socioeconomic conditions he grew up under inspired him to enter politics. “It wasn’t conducive for me, so that is why I took a stand to represent the community, to be their voice.”
He says he is able to take up issues with people in higher positions on behalf of the community.
Mhlanga became involved in politics right after matric in 2011, initially joining community forums in the area and then the ANC.
“Every time we face problems, especially when it comes to employment, people come to my place and talk about it. That is why I said, 'let me just volunteer myself and just be a man who takes responsibility.'
“The community saw a leader in me that is why today I emerge as a councillor.”
He describes himself as an open-minded man, bubbly, easy to talk to, free-spirited and someone who hopes to help children.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'I'd rather die with my boots on than die on my knees': New ward Mkhondo ward 12 councillor ready to serve
Image: Supplied: Facebook/Mkhondo Local Municipality
Newly elected ANC councillor for Mkhondo's ward 12 Muzi Romeo Mhlanga, who survived a shooting at his home earlier this year, says he is stepping into the role with the support of his community.
Mhlanga was sworn in this month after the seat was left vacant when his friend, ANC councillor Sibonelo Ntshangase, was murdered.
Ntshangase and two others were shot dead in Longhomes township in Piet Retief at Mhlanga's home in January, when an estimated three shooters stormed the property with guns blazing. Miraculously, Mhlanga survived.
“It was 17 years of friendship. Everything happened in front of me. I was also a target. I don't know how they missed me but they did. Six times they tried to shoot me but luckily I survived without a scratch,” he said in an interview this week.
Mhlanga said he is not willing to live in fear.
“I don't know the day I will die, I'd rather die with my boots on than die on my knees.”
He hopes to honour his friend's legacy and work for the things they both believed in during his tenure.
“These shoes that I am wearing right now are too big to fill. But I believe, working hand in hand with the community, we can make it work and make it a good journey.”
Mhlanga said he wants to challenge companies in the area to assist in building centres to help equip young people with skills, especially the disabled.
He also plans to focus on recreational centres and sports facilities.
Mhlanga said potholed roads and frequent electricity outages are wider community issues that also need to be resolved.
“The community I am working with is a very compliant community, they just want genuine things: basic services like infrastructure and making sure that street lights are on and that there is safety in the community. We are working hand in hand with SAPS.”
He said though he cannot promise to make miracles happen, he is willing to do his bit.
The 35-year-old said the tough socioeconomic conditions he grew up under inspired him to enter politics. “It wasn’t conducive for me, so that is why I took a stand to represent the community, to be their voice.”
He says he is able to take up issues with people in higher positions on behalf of the community.
Mhlanga became involved in politics right after matric in 2011, initially joining community forums in the area and then the ANC.
“Every time we face problems, especially when it comes to employment, people come to my place and talk about it. That is why I said, 'let me just volunteer myself and just be a man who takes responsibility.'
“The community saw a leader in me that is why today I emerge as a councillor.”
He describes himself as an open-minded man, bubbly, easy to talk to, free-spirited and someone who hopes to help children.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Former Mkhondo mayor Vusi Motha granted bail on arms-related charges
Two more arrested in connection with murder of councillor and two others
Mkhondo — a town in the grip of a struggle for dirty money
Task team to be established for Mpumalanga political killings, says Cele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos