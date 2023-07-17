Politics

‘COPE does not belong to Lekota, I am still deputy president,’ says Madisha

17 July 2023 - 14:08
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
COPE's secretary of elections Mzwandile Hleko and deputy president Willie Madisha briefing the media in Kempton Park amid the party's ongoing leadership tug of war.
COPE's secretary of elections Mzwandile Hleko and deputy president Willie Madisha briefing the media in Kempton Park amid the party's ongoing leadership tug of war.
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa

COPE deputy president Willie Madisha has slammed his ousting from the party, saying he remains a legitimate member.

Madisha was recently slapped with a termination letter detailing his removal from the party along with secretary of elections Mzwandile Hleko.

The pair were expelled from the party, citing “ill-discipline, misconduct and attempting to carry out a coup to steal” the party from party president Mosiuoa Lekota.

“I am the deputy president of the party, duly elected by the people, elected in the national congress by the people. We will not be removed by a rented choir without a political mandate,” said Madisha.

Madisha called on COPE members to stand up against “the ugly head of dictatorship” in the party.

“I am sending a warning to the rented choir that your time is up and we know of your corrupt activities, and the long arm of the law is closing near you. Repent and tell the truth, or we will do it for you,” he said. 

The embattled deputy accused Lekota of abusing power and office, saying he and Hleko still have the legitimate mandate to lead the party constitutionally. 

COPE still a registered party, says IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has dismissed claims that COPE has been deregistered.
5 days ago

Madisha also lashed out at Tom Mofokeng for purporting to be the party's Gauteng leader, alongside Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, for allegedly using her proximity to Lekota to undermine the senior leaders.

“We need to warn of an impending crisis of the 'wannabe' leaders who threaten our freedom charter,” he said.

He said Lekota had been Awol from party duties and absent from his parliamentary duties without explanation to the party or the National Assembly. 

Madisha, who has taken to the courts to contest his ousting, said the party conflict would only be resolved by a legal ruling and that the leadership tug of war would be cleared by the party holding a national elective congress.

“The political mandates of party leaders shall be established through the national congress in ordinary or extraordinary sitting, the provincial congress, the constituency congresses as well as from the membership of the party through direct elections,” he said.

In accordance with the COPE constitution, the party should be heading towards an elective congress at the end of this month.

Madisha said they are hoping the congress will sit as planned, pending the court outcome.

