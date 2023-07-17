‘COPE does not belong to Lekota, I am still deputy president,’ says Madisha

Madisha also lashed out at Tom Mofokeng for purporting to be the party's Gauteng leader, alongside Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, for allegedly using her proximity to Lekota to undermine the senior leaders.
COPE deputy president Willie Madisha has slammed his ousting from the party, saying he remains a legitimate member.
Madisha was recently slapped with a termination letter detailing his removal from the party along with secretary of elections Mzwandile Hleko.
The pair were expelled from the party, citing “ill-discipline, misconduct and attempting to carry out a coup to steal” the party from party president Mosiuoa Lekota.
“I am the deputy president of the party, duly elected by the people, elected in the national congress by the people. We will not be removed by a rented choir without a political mandate,” said Madisha.
Madisha called on COPE members to stand up against “the ugly head of dictatorship” in the party.
“I am sending a warning to the rented choir that your time is up and we know of your corrupt activities, and the long arm of the law is closing near you. Repent and tell the truth, or we will do it for you,” he said.
The embattled deputy accused Lekota of abusing power and office, saying he and Hleko still have the legitimate mandate to lead the party constitutionally.
COPE still a registered party, says IEC
