POLL | Do you think the ANC is being realistic that it can win elections without a coalition?

17 July 2023 - 14:15
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he has confidence in party voters to win next year's elections without a coalition. Stock photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

The ANC is adamant it will win next year's elections without being involved in coalition talks with any other parties despite service delivery issues. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said he had confidence in party voters to win next year's elections without a coalition.

“The ANC is committed to achieving outright victory in the election. We are not engaged in any coalition talks with any party,” said Mbalula, who delivered a wide-ranging report back on the ANC national executive committee meeting outcomes.

“All hands are on deck to get an overwhelming mandate to continue with the democratic transformation agenda we started in 1994.”

Last month ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said it was “silly” for anyone to think the ANC was not going to win next year's general elections. 

“People often ask me, are you going to win the next election? I said that is a very silly question. We are going to win the next elections without any doubt. Winning an election means we need to be united,” Ramaphosa told delegates at the Western Cape ANC elective conference. 

Last week the country was plunged in to stage 4 and 6 load-shedding due to the “loss of additional generating units” after electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reassured the public efforts to resolve the electricity crisis were succeeding. 

Dozens of Johannesburg suburbs faced darkness immediately after enduring load-shedding. Joburg South, Roodepoort and Randburg suburbs were without power, some for more than 12 hours, as trips occurred when power was restored after regular bout of load-shedding.

City Power’s Roodepoort centre admitted to taking strain, saying it received 676 calls from residents. 

