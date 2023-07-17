Politics

Ramaphosa praises Jessie Duarte a year after her death

17 July 2023 - 15:21
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed Jessie Duarte for her role in the fight for the greater good. File image 
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on ANC members to emulate the party's late deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte’s commitment to non-racialism. 

Ramaphosa was speaking in his capacity as ANC president at a wreath-laying ceremony for Duarte in Johannesburg.

Monday marked a year since Duarte’s death. 

Ramaphosa hailed Duarte for her role in the fight for the greater good. 

“As we lay our wreaths in remembrance of comrade Jessie, let us continue to honour her by staying true to the causes and struggles she fought her entire life,” said Ramaphosa. 

“Throughout her life, comrade Jessie demonstrated unparalleled dedication, tireless effort and an unwavering belief in the principles of our movement. She was a true beacon of hope and a true inspiration.”

Ramaphosa remembered Duarte as a humorous leader who was also “very stern”.

“Duarte was a leader who did not tolerate nonsense from ANC leaders. If you spoke out of line, she picked up the phone and called and not only said ‘what were you thinking about?’, she would admonish and put you straight on your course again.” 

She did this regardless of the position one occupied, said Ramaphosa. 

“She was unwavering in her commitment to non-racialism. Let us rededicate ourselves to building a movement and a society that is free from this.  

“Anyone in our movement who was a dedicated person to the principle of non-racialism, it was comrade Jessie … forever reminding us of what the ethos of our movement is with regards to non-racialism.” 

Ramaphosa said often, as the movement, they veered away from their non-racial grounding, but Duarte always reminded them of the character of the ANC. 

Duarte would want the tripartite alliance to be united as the country moves towards next year’s elections, he said, to ensure the ANC is not only brought back to power but comes back stronger with a greater majority. “And it shall happen that the ANC is restored to that power,” he said to loud applause. 

“What we promise comrade Jessie and ourselves is we will continue to ensure our focus is on addressing the challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment and these will remain our collective priorities and all our efforts will be focused on making tangible differences in changing the lives of our people.” 

Duarte had been a member of the ANC’s national executive committee since 2002.

She died in July 2022 after a battle with cancer.  

TimesLIVE

