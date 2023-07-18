Former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni has hit back at ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for labelling him “ungovernable” and suggesting he had an issue with alcohol.
Mbalula took a jab at Yengeni at the ANC Youth League fundraising breakfast in Gauteng.
“We were in a house when we taught [EFF leader] Julius [Malema] economic freedom. I was with that ungovernable Tony Yengeni when we taught him economic freedom. And that day Tony Yengeni was sober, very sober. He was leading that discussion,” said Mbalula.
Yengeni did not appreciate Mbalula talking badly about him in public
“I've never said anything negative about Mbalula in public. Never,” he exclaimed.
“If Mbalula has nothing positive to say about me, then he must keep my name out of his filthy mouth.”
'Keep my name out of your filthy mouth' — Yengeni hits back at Mbalula
Image: Elizabeth Sejake
Mbalula called Malema “the biggest puppet in this country”.
He said Malema is a “cult leader” and a “character trying to hijack the revolution in our country”.
“There are comrades who are flirting with him about our organisation. That is why he thinks he can tell us what to do. A 10% party talks about Union Buildings — he will [only] see them in his dream.
“Malema is the biggest puppet in this country, who represents the interest of those who want to deal with what we call ANC majoritarianism. Malema is not working to be in the Union Buildings; he is working to decrease the majority of the ANC. We know his agenda, that's what he stands for.”
