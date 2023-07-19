Politics

EFF Student Command protests at DUT over new NSFAS payment system

19 July 2023 - 17:15 By LWAZI HLANGU
Students aligned to the EFF Student Command protest at the Durban University of Technology on Wednesday.
Students aligned to the EFF Student Command protest at the Durban University of Technology on Wednesday.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Students aligned with the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) have vowed that the Durban University of Technology (DUT) will not operate normally while their concerns about the new financial aid payment method are not addressed.

Members of the organisation held a peaceful gathering at the university’s ML Sultan campus before marching to the Open House building via Steve Biko campus, where they submitted their memorandum of demands to the dean of students.

Their concerns centred mainly on the controversial new system of payment of  National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances in which a third party, eZaga, makes direct payments to students.

The EFFSC in the province has been vocal about the inefficiencies of the system and their rejection of it, which resulted in a protest last month.

“The burning issue is that our students continue to be frustrated and excluded through this system. Many students who were getting allowances from the beginning of the year have not received them since the introduction of this third-party system. We cannot allow such a system to operate at the expense of our students,” said Siyanda Mpontshane, EFFSC chairperson at DUT.

“There are students who can’t register now because the system says they are not recognised or not funded by NSFAS. So if they can’t even do something as simple as getting a list of people who are funded, how can you expect people who are so incompetent to be able to distribute the allowances to the whole student community?”

ActionSA takes NSFAS direct payment system to court

ActionSA has vowed to block the decision to outsource the disbursement of National Student Financial Aid Scheme student allowances through service ...
Politics
3 hours ago

The students also raised concerns about the state of some DUT residences and the Wi-Fi not working properly on campuses, among other grievances.

Mpontshane said DUT's response will determine their next course of action but warned that they will disrupt the operations of the institution should they receive an unfavourable response.

“Today is our first day submitting a memorandum. We are going to intensify, there will be series of protest and nothing will operate normally while conditions are not normal,” he said.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan acknowledged the receipt of the memorandum and said the university was aware of the students' concerns.

Khan told TimesLIVE the university had shared the issues with NSFAS to help find a solution. He added that the university had no say in the implementation of the system.

“DUT was given no option to decline or accept the implementation of the new payment system because NSFAS told institutions that participation was compulsory. The university followed the process that was needed to ensure students are paid on time,” he said.

EFFSC students protest at DUT over the new NSFAS payment method.
EFFSC students protest at DUT over the new NSFAS payment method.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

EFFSC provincial spokesperson Yaya Mnikwa said this was the first in a series of planned “mass meetings” to engage students at institutions in the province throughout the week. 

“We want this revolution of rejecting direct payments to be owned by students and we will sit down as leadership, probably on Saturday, and take a progressive way forward and communicate it,” he said.

“Today was DUT, tomorrow it will be Unizulu, then UKZN and so on.”

Mnikwa said they had tried to engage NSFAS through e-mails but had been met with silence.

“We feel they are neglecting us. If they don’t want to engage with us, what service will they deliver to students?

“If NSFAS does not remove this thing, we will be left with no choice but to shut down everything until we find each other.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

NSFAS says there is an ‘accelerated processing of student allowances’

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme says there is an "accelerated processing of student allowances" as it set the record straight on a Wits ...
News
2 days ago

Activities still suspended at some TUT campuses over rejection of banking system for NSFAS

Classes remain suspended at three Tshwane University of Technology campuses after student demonstrations against the new National Student Financial ...
News
5 days ago

WILLIAM SEZOE | NSFAS’s direct payment system: a study on how to fail poor students

How did more reputable, experienced and known banks that applied for the bid fail? And why would the funding scheme try to reinvent the wheel?
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

TUT students reject new banking system for NSFAS beneficiaries

Tshwane University of Technology's campus student representative council has rejected the new National Student Financial Aid Scheme direct payment ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. EFF Student Command protests at DUT over new NSFAS payment system Politics
  2. Political parties react to Putin’s non-attendance at Brics summit Politics
  3. ActionSA takes NSFAS direct payment system to court Politics
  4. Obasanjo lauds SA for playing ‘unique Big Brother’ role in Africa Politics
  5. 'We need to remember Mandela but do not need more statues': Maimane Politics

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami