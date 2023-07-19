Politics

Putin not coming to South Africa, says Presidency

19 July 2023 - 12:55
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend next month's Brics summit.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Wednesday: "By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

"President Ramaphosa has confirmed South Africa’s readiness to host the historic 15th summit of Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It will be the first summit hosted in person since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions. 

"President Ramaphosa has in recent months and weeks held a number of consultations on the hosting of the summit. The president’s most recent consultation in this regard took place last night, Tuesday July 18, at the Brics political party dialogue in Gauteng.

"The summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. In due course, a comprehensive statement on the substantive issues to be covered at the summit and other related foreign policy matters will be issued.

"President Ramaphosa is confident the summit will be a success and calls on the nation to extend hospitality to the many delegates who will arrive from various parts of the continent and the globe."

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

