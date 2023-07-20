The EFF noted threats by the US to stop South Africa’s benefits under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), saying it was ironic because the US is not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
“Hypocrisy lies in the fact the ICC has not prosecuted individuals like George Bush and Tony Blair for war crimes, raising questions about its impartiality, yet our government bows to its threats,” said the EFF.
“The EFF cautions all member states of Brics [that] South Africa is now led by a spineless government that will never meaningfully take forward efforts to grow the strength of the Global South and its allies.
“Their noble efforts to fight against imperialism, the calls for de-dollarisation, and for an alliance that will place Brics nations on a stronger footing in the globe will always be undermined by a cowardly government in South Africa.”
'ANC failed to protect Putin' — EFF weighs in on Russian president not attending Brics summit
Image: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via Reuters
The EFF has weighed in on Vladimir Putin’s decision not to attend the Brics summit next month, accusing the ANC of failing to protect the Russian president.
Putin pulled out of the summit amid a debate over his arrest should he set foot in South Africa.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin's arrest for war crimes allegedly committed during his country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The EFF said the outcome was not unexpected considering the lack of security guarantees by the ANC to Russia, saying it failed to protect not only a strategic global partner but a historical ally in the fight against colonial domination and imperialism.
“It must be highlighted President Putin's withdrawal is a consequence of the South African state's reluctance to be firm on international affairs and their inability to resist pressure from Nato.”
Putin not coming to South Africa, says Presidency
