WATCH LIVE | Government briefs media on SA's readiness for Brics summit

20 July 2023 - 09:44 By TIMESLIVE

The international relations and co-operation department is briefing media on the “Brics chairmanship” in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, the presidency announced Russian president Vladimir Putin would not attend the summit.

READ MORE:

Political parties react to Putin’s non-attendance at Brics summit

News that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be attending the 15th Brics Summit next month has met with mixed reaction.
Politics
17 hours ago

Amnesty International SA ‘not surprised’ by Putin announcement

Amnesty International South Africa has weighed in on the news that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be attending the 15th Brics Summit next ...
News
18 hours ago

Putin not coming to South Africa, says Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend next month's Brics summit.
Politics
22 hours ago
