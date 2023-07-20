WATCH LIVE | Government briefs media on SA's readiness for Brics summit

The international relations and co-operation department is briefing media on the “Brics chairmanship” in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
On Wednesday, the presidency announced Russian president Vladimir Putin would not attend the summit.
Government briefs media on SA's readiness for Brics summit
