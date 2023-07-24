POLL | What do you make of the ANCWL’s leadership?

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the new leadership with ensuring 40% of government procurement goes to women-owned businesses.
Deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sisisi Tolashe is the new ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president.
Tolashe, 63, was elected at the weekend at the national conference at Nasrec. She beat Bathabile Dlamini and Thembeka Mchunu to clinch the position.
Tolashe received 1,756 votes, Mchunu 1,038 and Dlamini 170.
Lungi Gcabashe was elected deputy president, Nokuthula Nqaba secretary-general, Dina Pule deputy secretary-general and Maqueen Letsoha Mathae treasurer-general.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the new leadership with ensuring 40% of government procurement goes to women-owned businesses.
“This is an important issue so we empower women of our country and in government. We are moving forward in preparing women with workshops and training.
“It is taking time but it is something that must happen so women know they have 40% of the procurement of services and goods,” Ramaphosa said.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said ANCWL delegates should stop fighting for men and support women.
“Do not be popular only for political squabbles, but fight for the rights of women and stand up for women in business. When women in businesses are short-circuited, where is the ANC's Women’s League?
“Do not fight for men to lead the ANC. You fight because of men, even in this conference. You must decide who leads you, but you listen to men. You do not get along and consult men in the ANC. That is why these men are disrespectful,” he said.
