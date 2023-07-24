Politics

POLL | What do you make of the ANCWL’s leadership?

24 July 2023 - 14:50
The new ANC Women's League leadership — deputy SG Dina Pule, SG Nokuthula Nqaba, president Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, deputy president Lungi Gcabashe and treasurer-general Maqueen Ltsoha-Mathea — at the ANCWL 13th national conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
The new ANC Women's League leadership — deputy SG Dina Pule, SG Nokuthula Nqaba, president Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, deputy president Lungi Gcabashe and treasurer-general Maqueen Ltsoha-Mathea — at the ANCWL 13th national conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sisisi Tolashe is the new ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president.

Tolashe, 63, was elected at the weekend at the national conference at Nasrec. She beat Bathabile Dlamini and Thembeka Mchunu to clinch the position.

Tolashe received 1,756 votes, Mchunu 1,038 and Dlamini 170.

Lungi Gcabashe was elected deputy president, Nokuthula Nqaba secretary-general, Dina Pule deputy secretary-general and Maqueen Letsoha Mathae treasurer-general.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the new leadership with ensuring 40% of government procurement goes to women-owned businesses.

“This is an important issue so we empower women of our country and in government. We are moving forward in preparing women with workshops and training.

“It is taking time but it is something that must happen so women know they have 40% of the procurement of services and goods,” Ramaphosa said.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said ANCWL delegates should stop fighting for men and support women.

“Do not be popular only for political squabbles, but fight for the rights of women and stand up for women in business. When women in businesses are short-circuited, where is the ANC's Women’s League?

“Do not fight for men to lead the ANC. You fight because of men, even in this conference. You must decide who leads you, but you listen to men. You do not get along and consult men in the ANC. That is why these men are disrespectful,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Don’t always fight for men to lead in ANC, Mbalula tells women's league

"You do not get along and consult men in the ANC. That is why these men are disrespectful.”
Politics
12 hours ago

‘I can also deal with you,’ Ntshavheni tells Mdu Manana in public tiff

Senior ANC leaders, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and NEC member Mduduzi Manana were involved in a tiff in full view of delegates ...
News
2 days ago

Can Bathabile Dlamini mount a comeback as ANCWL boss against fierce opponent Tolashe?

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is this weekend expected to face what is likely to be her fiercest challenge when she vies for a ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ANC’s biggest mistake was to not vet who comes into its system, says youth ... Politics
  2. Mbalula confirms his U-turn on Gordhan after minister’s complaint to Ramaphosa Politics
  3. POLL | What do you make of the ANCWL’s leadership? Politics
  4. PODCAST | ANCYL president Collen Malatji chats about his political career, ... Politics
  5. WATCH | Youth, immigration and jobs: Key topics for new ANCYL president Collen ... Politics

Latest Videos

Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised