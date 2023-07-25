Politics

Four things to know about new ANCWL president Sisisi Tolashe

25 July 2023 - 15:00
ANC Women's League president Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe.
ANC Women's League president Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sisisi Tolashe is the new ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president.

Tolashe, 63, was elected at the weekend at the national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. She beat Bathabile Dlamini and Thembeka Mchunu to clinch the position.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the new leadership with ensuring 40% of government procurement goes to women-owned businesses.

Here are five things to know about Tolashe:

Previous positions 

Tolashe was sworn in as an ANC MP in the National Assembly in 2016 and resigned in 2018.

She served on different portfolio committees, including the portfolio committee on agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the portfolio committee on labour and portfolio committee on communications. 

Mayor of Enoch Mgijima municipality

In 2018 she was elected as mayor of the Enoch Mgijima municipality (Komani, formerly Queenstown area).

Tolashe was re-elected to the National Assembly in the 2019 general election from the ANC's Eastern Cape list. She served on the standing committee on public Accounts and the committee for Section 194 inquiry.

In 2020 she served as chair of the ad hoc committee on the appointment of the auditor-general.

Calls for her to be axed

Many called for Tolashe to be axed in the municipality. 

DispatchLIVE reported ANC supporters from eight wards in Mlungisi location in Komani and ward councillors from wards in the municipality marched to the Komani town hall to defend their municipality from being dissolved.

The protesters praised Tolashe through song and asked for co-operative governance and traditional affairs to give her a chance to lead the municipality.

One of Zuma's backers

In 2017 Tolashe was one of former president Jacob Zuma's backers fighting for his presidential survival.

TimesLIVE reported senior ANC leaders led the charge for Zuma to be removed as head of state during the governing party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Part of the strategy to remove Zuma through the NEC meeting was to point out the growing number of scandals involving the president and his friends the Guptas. 

