The ANC is still relevant as a champion against patriarchy, says its newly elected president Sisisi Tolashe.
The Eastern Cape-born Tolashe, who is also deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities in the Presidency, said the fight against patriarchy necessitated the league's formation.
“The ANC was established at a particular time, but because of the patriarchal challenges facing society [then], it had to reflect on how to carry out its mandate in fighting for the liberation of South Africans and addressing patriarchal tendencies within society,” she said on Tuesday after the league's post-elective conference.
“The women's league exists to address patriarchal challenges within society. They are a problem, for women in particular. The organisation has made strides in confronting patriarchy, however, there are still challenges.”
Tolashe also vowed to continue tackling gender-based violence.
“As we speak, a woman might be raped and killed. The women's league took it upon itself to fight that scourge. We are calling on all women in the organisations they belong to to [join the league in fighting] patriarchy bedevilling our society.”
ANC Women's League still relevant in fight against patriarchy: Sisisi Tolashe
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Sisisi Tolashe thrashes opponents to land ANC Women’s League presidency
The 63-year-old cut her political teeth as a student and youth activist in the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), rising up its ranks to become an ANC MP in 2016. She resigned in 2018 and was elected executive mayor of the Enoch Mgijima local municipality that year.
Tolashe was sworn back into the National Assembly after the 2019 general election and installed as a deputy minister in the Presidency in March this year during President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle.
The deputy minister ascended to the helm of the league at the weekend, deposing former president Bathabile Dlamini, who sought re-election but was handed a humiliating defeat.
The women's league president said party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's call for the body to not be in the spotlight for political squabbles but rather for fighting for women's rights would be heeded.
“Part of the package is to remove ourselves from the fights of men (regarding promotions due to links to men in decision-making structures). We are calling for all women to join the fight, even those in media houses ... because it's a societal problem that we ought to address.”
Don’t always fight for men to lead in ANC, Mbalula tells women's league
Tolashe recalled former convener Baleka Mbete's political overview at the conference, praising it for accurately depicting the organisation's challenges and standing.
“She spoke passionately about the challenges we are facing. The organisational report delivered by second deputy general Maropene [Ramokgopa] also reflected on those. The plenary also contributed to the discussions.”
Tolashe said she would meet her newly elected collective to pave a way forward and outline priorities for her tenure.
Despite the elected top five and NEC additionals being announced, the conference was adjourned before concluding its business. Tolashe said they would reconvene soon to deal with unfinished matters.
“The last leg will now be used as a platform for delegates to reflect on what we want the league to be and discuss ideas on how we can be part of changing people's lives and making sure [women are brought back] into the economy.”
A date for the last leg of conference would be announced soon, she added.
