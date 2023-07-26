Politics

WATCH | Ad hoc committee to nominate new public protector

26 July 2023 - 10:14 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

A shortlist of candidates to be appointed as the new public protector is being considered by the National Assembly committee on Wednesday morning.

The new public protector will take over from suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose term ends in October.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

Section 194 chair Dyantyi declines Mkhwebane's recusal application

Qubudile Dyantyi, chairperson of the section 194 inquiry into the fitness of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office, has decided not to ...
Politics
23 hours ago

President Mkhwebane? Suspended public protector hints at a career in politics after her term

“There are a number of options on the table. I might come back as an independent candidate for president,” Mkhwebane said.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Mkhwebane alleges death threats, husband lambastes Mbalula

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has received death threats and lives by God’s grace, while her husband has sent a warning to ...
News
1 week ago

ConCourt did not ‘disappoint’: Busisiwe Mkhwebane after court rules her suspension was lawful

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the Constitutional Court did not “disappoint” in its ruling that her suspension by ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Is Zuma on the run? — DA seeking answers on former president's possible arrest Politics
  2. RECORDED | Ad hoc committee to nominate new public protector Politics
  3. ANC wants unspent municipality funds redirected to other departments to improve ... Politics
  4. Spending on Madiba statues in poor communities is wrong, says Mbalula Politics
  5. DA asks if passengers can trust Metrobus after latest accident Politics

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site