A shortlist of candidates to be appointed as the new public protector is being considered by the National Assembly committee on Wednesday morning.
The new public protector will take over from suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose term ends in October.
WATCH | Ad hoc committee to nominate new public protector
