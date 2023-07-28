Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has cancelled his trip to attend the Russia-Africa summit taking place in St Petersburg, Russia.
Gwamanda said he cancelled the trip to deal with the restoration of services after the Bree Street gas explosion last week.
“The Russia-Africa summit is a critical engagement and as a city we were humbled to be invited to participate and showcase our city as a leading and vibrant centre of investment and development on the continent,” he said.
However, having considered the city's priorities and interests of the coalition government, Gwamanda said he had decided to be excused from the summit.
“The invitation was evidence of the significance of Johannesburg to the continent and the global economy and would’ve presented an opportunity for the city to once more take its rightful place in global socioeconomic and political discourse.”
The mayor had intended to lead a high-powered delegation to Russia to strengthen city-to-city relations and boost foreign investment.
Joburg mayor Gwamanda ditches Russia-Africa summit to deal with aftermath of Bree Street explosion
Gifts from Putin: A helicopter for Mnangagwa and generous grain donation to African countries
Gwamanda said Joburg remained an attractive investment destination, ready for investment and collaboration to enhance the city’s development and economic growth.
But he had to prioritise the crisis sparked by the Bree Street gas explosion.
“This was an unscheduled occurrence and must therefore be treated with the urgency it deserves. Life as we know it is at stake and the sooner we get to the root cause and find permanent solutions, the sooner the lives of our people can go back to normal along with the hustle and bustle of the CBD,” he said.
Gwamanda's office said he is convening a series of meetings with the joint operations committee (JOC) and the technical team to discuss the progress of the restoration work.
