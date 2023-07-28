Section 194 committee members believe Mkhwebane held some meetings in secret during CIEX probe

The committee confirmed Mkhwebane met with the presidency as part of her probe and while they concluded the meeting was not held in secret, its details were not disclosed.
The inquiry into the fitness of office of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continued in parliament on Friday after the chairperson refused to recuse himself.
Section 194 committee members probing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believe she held a secret meeting with the State Security Agency on the CIEX report as she stopped her team from recording or taking notes.
The probe into her fitness to hold office continued on Friday with Qubudile Dyantyi still presiding as chairperson after rejecting Mkhwebane’s application for him to recuse himself.
The committee were to answer a list of questions to determine whether allegations of misconduct and incompetence by the public protector as set out in the motion are sustainable.
The first charge relates to complaints about how she handled the CIEX matter, also known as the Absa, or Lifeboat matter. Mkhwebane was tasked with investigating allegations of maladministration, corruption, misappropriation of public funds and failure by the SA Reserve Bank to implement the CIEX report and recover public funds from Absa Bank.
The committee confirmed Mkhwebane met with the presidency as part of her probe and while they concluded the meeting was not held in secret, its details were not disclosed.
The second question to answer was whether she met with the State Security Agency, which the committee said she did. However, the meeting with the SSA was believed to be held in secret. Despite attending the meeting with officials from her office, Mkhwebane instructed them not to record the meeting or take notes.
This issue was raised by ANC MP Xola Nqola who said there were staff members who testified before the committee that they were instructed not to record the meeting.
“That meeting was not undisclosed. It was a secret meeting and it goes against the practices and standards of how the PPSA goes about their investigation. This was strictly secret. There is a clear instruction from Mkhwebane that they must not record the meeting. In the evidence deduced, there was no contradicting submission in that respect,” Nqola said.
This was supported by DA MP Benedicta van Minnen who said since the meeting was not disclosed, it was held in secret.
“There were no transcripts. This is not a case of a meeting that simply wasn’t reported. This is a secret meeting. It is very clear from the evidence that every effort was made to conceal this meeting,” she said.
GOOD Party MP Brett Herron said whether the meeting was secret or undisclosed is irrelevant to the inquiry as Mkhwebane did confirm the meetings took place.
“I think the question is also a legal question. The PP is obliged to disclose in her reports how she arrived at her decision-making. Whether she conducted a secret meeting or not is probably irrelevant. What is most relevant is that she didn’t disclose those meetings. I don’t think they are secret when other people are aware of them. Unless they were sworn to secrecy and told never to tell anyone, which no-one testified. Her legal obligation was to disclose the meetings and how she arrived at her remedial actions,” Herron said.
The committee sitting is continuing, with officials scheduled to discuss Mkhwebane's investigation into the Vrede Farm saga.
