“And by so saying it doesn’t mean: Who is in charge, is it Ramaphosa or Mbalula? The ANC is in charge,” he said.
Mbalula said Ramaphosa, who is a deployee of the ANC, will himself confirm what he is saying.
“He will repeat it himself because ministers, they must know that they serve the people and when you are a minister, you must not think that it’s a given, you will stay there forever, sikujongile (we are watching you).”
Addressing the ANC women’s league conference last Saturday, Mbalula said the government had to take serious action to move commodities and other freight from the roads to rail. It was an ANC policy to reduce the number of heavy vehicles on the highways, and this needed to be done fast.
“Now I’m going to say to Pravin Gordhan, I was with him there, I was also a minister of transport; ‘Comrade Pravin, move faster or otherwise we will move you.’”
While he reiterated non-performing ministers will face the chop, he sought to blame the media for misreporting the remarks he made about Gordhan.
'We are watching you' — Mbalula's warning to underperforming ministers
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ Business Day
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned the party is keeping a close eye on underperforming cabinet ministers.
This comes almost a week after he made a similar threat to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, before backtracking and “clarifying” his sentiment two days later.
Pravin Gordhan gets public lashing over Transnet
Addressing the ANC veterans’ national conference in Johannesburg on Friday, Mbalula was clear that on behalf of the ANC he will continue to call out ministers who are not performing in their portfolios.
“I will speak diligently about our ministers on behalf of the ANC. The centre in this country is the ANC and we will also urge our ministers to move with speed and those who are sleeping on the job, we are watching them,” he said.
“We no longer have time for people who are sleeping. People must work, that’s what we want.
“And by so saying it doesn’t mean: Who is in charge, is it Ramaphosa or Mbalula? The ANC is in charge,” he said.
Mbalula said Ramaphosa, who is a deployee of the ANC, will himself confirm what he is saying.
“He will repeat it himself because ministers, they must know that they serve the people and when you are a minister, you must not think that it’s a given, you will stay there forever, sikujongile (we are watching you).”
Addressing the ANC women’s league conference last Saturday, Mbalula said the government had to take serious action to move commodities and other freight from the roads to rail. It was an ANC policy to reduce the number of heavy vehicles on the highways, and this needed to be done fast.
“Now I’m going to say to Pravin Gordhan, I was with him there, I was also a minister of transport; ‘Comrade Pravin, move faster or otherwise we will move you.’”
While he reiterated non-performing ministers will face the chop, he sought to blame the media for misreporting the remarks he made about Gordhan.
Mbalula confirms his U-turn on Gordhan after minister’s complaint to Ramaphosa
He said his “we will move you” comment did not mean Gordhan should be reshuffled. He praised Gordhan for “commendable” work. This was in relation to Transnet’s completion of the Mamathwane crossing loop in the Northern Cape 30 days ahead of schedule, which he said would unlock extra railing capacity for manganese exports.
“So, comrade Pravin Gordhan, we don’t have to move you. It seems you are moving,” said Mbalula.
Going back to his prepared speech, Mbalula said the party did not support and was in fact opposed to the micromanagement of government.
‘Because we don’t issue statements or tweet it doesn’t mean work isn’t done at Transnet’: Gordhan
There were some who believed that a strong ANC would be overbearing to the state and may be tempted to overreach in its relationship with the government, he said.
“It is our view that a strong ANC, a strong organisation, is an asset to the government. A strong organisation rooted in our communities can complement the work of government.”
However, an ANC complementing government was not the same as micromanaging it.
“We have all the confidence in our comrades in government. We want them to do their job without having to concern themselves about a Luthuli House that is breathing down their necks.
“We do not support and are opposed to the micromanagement of government. What we want is a routine and appropriate mechanism for our deployees to keep the movement appraised of their work and for the organisation to exercise the necessary oversight.
“It is in this context that now and again we will communicate with ANC deployees on issues that we feel need to be prioritised and in certain instances, we will raise our voice publicly.
“The ANC cannot and should not keep quiet when society has challenges that government should be seized with,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
'Veterans are finest product of our movement and our moral compass,' says Mbalula
Spending on Madiba statues in poor communities is wrong, says Mbalula
'I will attend to that freelancer Derek Hanekom': Mbalula
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos