'I am ruthless with people who conspire against me' — Malema warns EFF members

29 July 2023 - 10:00
EFF leadership, led by Julius Malema, toast the party's 10th birthday at a rally in Wonderkop, near Marikana.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned party members who might be agitating against him.

Malema, who was speaking at an EFF gala dinner, said he was “ruthless” against people who conspire against him.

The day deputy leader Floyd Shivambu grows tired of Malema as leader, Shivambu should be frank instead of conspiring against him, the red berets leader said.

“I have made it clear to Floyd, the day you get tired of me don't organise against me. Just tell me, 'I think you have served your time'. I will leave without putting up a fight because I will know it's a friendly fire and it comes from a good place,” said Malema.

“The problem would start when you [are] organising against me and I hear it in the corners. I am ruthless with people who do that and Floyd knows that.”

Malema said he does not conspire against his colleagues, adding they were not friends.

“I don't play games and I do so without hesitation. I tell you in the face a war has been declared, let's fight. I am not a coward, I don't conspire against those I work with.”

Malema banned four MPs, seven MPLs and more than 400 councillors from attending the EFF's 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

They were sanctioned for their failure to adhere to a directive given in January to arrange transport for members attending the celebrations.

The banned MPs are Phiwaba Madokwe and Vusi Khoza of the National Assembly and Brenda Mathevula and Slindile Luthuli of the National Council of Provinces.

“Further consequences will be explored against them and those who may have procured a certain amount of transportation but did not meet the requisite target. These will be explored by the EFF leadership in due course.”

