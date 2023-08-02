DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille and Twitter (or X) CEO Elon Musk, both of whom had rebuked Malema for his chants, bore the brunt of Malema’s criticism.
Malema led the song Dubul’ ibhunu during the EFF's 10th birthday celebrations at the weekend. He was widely criticised, while others defended him.
Some said Malema is encouraging killings of white farmers, but he responded that the EFF had won its case in the Gauteng high court, which ruled the chant is a figure of speech referring to the system.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Malema chucks slurs at Helen Zille, Elon Musk
‘Wrinkled, botoxed face’, ‘devil fake face’ are among the jibes
Image: Alaister Russell
EFF leader Julius Malema was in his element when he attacked those who criticised him for chanting “Kill the Boer”.
Listen to Malema:
