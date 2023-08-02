Politics

These are the 24 candidates to stand for election next year for Maimane's party

02 August 2023 - 11:57
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: supplied

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has announced 24 of 400 public representatives to stand for next year's elections. 

The candidates were nominated by their communities or represent their communities. 

The list includes Sarah Sikhosana, Lumka Mquqo, Julia Maluleke, Eloise Briggeman, Maria Du Toit, Emmanuel Munyai, Tania Coenrad, Ezekiel Maunatlala, Nikilitah Mxinwa, Wayne Bennett, Roger Solomons, Athenkosi Tyapha, Keaitumela Gabonewe, Dikeledi Ditabo, Sizwe Skhosana and Kwandile Sikhosana.

Madiseng Phala, Lemo Nkomo, Timothy Maluleke, Kathy Berman, Dumisani Hlatshwayo, Martha Mashinga and Richard Moheta will also represent the party in parliament if elected.

Opposition parties to hold national convention to unseat ANC in 2024

Opposition parties have announced that they will be holding a national convention in a bid to unseat the ruling party ahead of the 2024 national ...
4 weeks ago

“There are thousands of talented South Africans locked out and dissuaded from public service due to a system preferring patronage,” said Maimane.

“This is encouraged by a proportional representative electoral system that gives political parties power to choose and manage representatives.

“We deserve the best in government; people who work hard, know how to get things done, and want to see South Africa thriveWe believe we are delivering precisely that,” said Maimane.

Sikhosana said: “What a honour and a privilege it is to be selected as part of the first 24 candidate for public office for 2024 under the banner of Build One SA. Thank you to my community, friends and family who continue to believe in me, your endorsement [is] appreciated.”

TimesLIVE

Politics
Politics
Politics
