Politics

WATCH | I think Elon is illiterate: Malema blasts rocket at Musk over criticism

02 August 2023 - 16:55
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Elon Musk is illiterate and should educate himself about Kill the Boer, says Julius Malema.

On his social media platform X, Musk accused the EFF leader of pushing for the genocide of white people in South Africa by singing the song. 

“Why must I educate Elon Musk? If Elon Musk wants to learn about this song, the records are there. Refer Elon Musk to YouTube. There is a full clip of the court appearance in that matter where it was canvassed in a neutral court of law and a judgment was made. This matter is closed. We have no time for nonsense,” said Malema.

The EFF leader added that he would not explain himself as the Equality Court acquitted him of hate speech last year. He said the song was a chant, as he explained in court.

TimesLIVE

