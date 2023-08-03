Politics

Sars denies Malema’s claim that Kieswetter ‘secretly’ met Ramaphosa

03 August 2023 - 08:17
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter. The entity has denied EFF leader Julius Malema's claims that Kieswetter had secretly met with president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter. The entity has denied EFF leader Julius Malema's claims that Kieswetter had secretly met with president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff/Sunday Times

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has denied EFF leader Julius Malema's claims that its boss Edward Kieswetter “secretly” met with President Cyril Ramaphosa and was “instructed” to hunt down the party's donors.

Malema, at a wide-ranging briefing after the EFF's 10th birthday celebrations, accused ANC leaders, including Ramaphosa, of waging a war against the party's friends in business.

According to Malema, a reliable source told him that an instruction was given to conduct an investigation into all the guests who attended the EFF's gala dinner due to extravagance and flamboyance displayed.

The alleged investigation by Sars apparently must determine the nature of the business interests of the guests and whether their tax affairs are up to date. Malema alleged Kieswetter has appointed Gerhard Pretorius to carry out this project, which he wanted concluded before December, to act against whoever sponsored or funded the dinner and celebrations.

Malema claims Lesufi and Ramaphosa are targeting EFF’s friends in business

EFF leader Julius Malema has alleged that Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and president Cyril Ramaphosa are waging war ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Malema had previously accused Sars of “harassing” his family in an effort to dig up unlawful activities on his part.

Sars in a statement on Wednesday night noted Malema's utterances and while it did not normally comment on statements “made about it in the party-political realm, it is duty bound on this occasion to issue a response”.

“Sars categorically and strongly denies that any such meeting between Ramaphosa and commissioner Kieswetter took place. Kieswetter has on many occasions made it abundantly clear that if there were ever any undue influence on his work, or if he were to be given unlawful instructions by any politician, he would immediately resign his position, rather than undermine his oath of office.

“Kieswetter has worked relentlessly to rebuild Sars after it was repurposed by individuals to further the corrupt intent of state capture. He would therefore work to protect the hard work of more than 12,500 Sars employees rather than entertain any unlawful request. He has also on numerous occasions cautioned that any Sars employee who takes instruction or colludes with any taxpayer is in breach of the law and faces dismissal,” the entity said.

It urged people “to restrain themselves from besmirching the image of this important institution that is critical for the sustenance and support of our democracy”.

It maintained it conducted its work lawfully and without fear, favour or prejudice.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

I'm ruthless against people who organise against me, Malema says to 'thinker, writer' Shivambu

EFF leader Julius Malema has given his deputy Floyd Shivambu his flowers but in the same breath sent a veiled warning about conspiracy against him.
Politics
5 days ago

Kieswetter demands ‘bias for action’ as syndicates target BRICS ties

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter called for an urgent “bias for action” among customs and excise authorities of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. IEC wants you to have your say on fee for independent candidates contesting ... Politics
  2. Sars denies Malema’s claim that Kieswetter ‘secretly’ met Ramaphosa Politics
  3. ATM challenges report that cleared Ramaphosa Politics
  4. WATCH | I think Elon is illiterate: Malema blasts rocket at Musk over criticism Politics
  5. Malema claims Lesufi and Ramaphosa are targeting EFF’s friends in business Politics

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem