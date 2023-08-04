The party received complaints from the public saying police stations' telephone lines did not work, they were closed during load-shedding and did not have enough working vehicles, he added.
“ActionSA is demanding minister Cele takes action to turn around the situation by presenting an action plan within three months.
“We want him to ensure police stations have access to backup generators during load-shedding, have working telephones and highlight the number of infrastructure or equipment defects, such as broken windows and vehicles.
“Police officers are let down by a politicised leadership who instead of caring about the needs of South Africans, use the police service for their own self-interest or to protect the political elite.
“We will put pressure on Cele to ensure action is taken to improve the police service and that the lives of ordinary South Africans are protected,” he said.
Mashaba threatens legal action against Cele if he fails to improve police stations
Image: Eugene Coetzee
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has threatened legal action against police minister Bheki Cele should he fail to improve police stations.
The party this week marched to Cele's office in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum of demands, urging the minister to address the matter within three months.
“We have repeatedly been reminded of the decay of the SA Police Service (SAPS). From the assault of South Africans by the VIP unit to Thabo Bester’s escape and zama zamas in Riverlea, our residents are being left defenceless as the police continue to fail to respond to emergencies or do not have appropriate equipment,” said Mashaba.
