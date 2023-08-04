Politics

WATCH LIVE | National dialogue on coalition governments

04 August 2023 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
The national dialogue on coalition governments is being held on Friday at the University of the Western Cape.

MDUDUZI MBADA | Coalition governments need to help create a flourishing society

For better co-ordination, monitoring and implementation, the Presidency must act quickly to fully capacitate the policy unit
Ideas
1 day ago

ANC Gauteng open to ditching coalitions with EFF

Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi says the party in the province is willing to review its coalition arrangements with the EFF ...
News
5 days ago

National dialogue on coalition governments to pave the way for legislation

The intention to regulate coalition arrangements is to restore stability in local government where service delivery has been hampered
Politics
1 week ago

ANC veterans 'saddened' by working relationship with EFF — Snuki Zikalala

The league’s Snuki Zikalala said they were saddened by the ANC’s co-operation with the EFF to govern certain municipalities, while questioning the ...
Politics
1 week ago
