TimesLIVE
Ready to host: Pandor on state of readiness for Brics summit
Image: Reuters/NIC BOTHMA
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says the 15th Brics summit theme reflected the benefits a partnership with Africa can bring to Brics, with Brics partners eager to explore opportunities to support and benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area.
The minister was providing an update on the preparations for the country to host the summit in two weeks.
She said it was important to reflect the vision of Brics to provide global leadership to address the needs and concerns of the majority of the world, namely beneficial economic growth, sustainable development and inclusion of the global south in multilateral systems.
“Together Brics has around 42% of the world’s population, almost 30% of the world’s territory, around 27% of global GDP and around 20% of international trade,” she said.
Pandor said President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the green light regarding the country’s readiness to host the summit. The country will chair the summit for the third time since it was invited to join in 2010.
It will also take place for the first time in person since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent global travel restrictions.
Cool heads, diplomacy to the fore to keep Brics summit on track
The minister said the country chaired Brics in a dynamic global environment where the eyes of the world would be on South Africa.
“Developments in the [International Criminal Court] were the sole topic of discussion around the summit for most of the year. We have consistently stated that we are aware of our domestic and international legal obligations,” he said.
Pandor said the government has also been conscious of the diplomatic implications of the narratives created around these developments.
“Our president therefore engaged in wide-ranging consultations with Brics leaders and by mutual agreement, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin will not attend the summit in person. The summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa and president Putin will actively participate in the leaders’ discussion virtually,” she confirmed.
The programme, which will take place on August 24-25 in Sandton, Johannesburg, will include the following dialogues:
“The first event on the Brics leaders’ programme is the Brics business forum leaders dialogue on the afternoon of Tuesday 22 August. The leaders will get a report on the outcomes of the deliberations during the Brics business forum and will deliver statements reflecting on Brics economic relations,” she said.
In addition, the minister announced there would be a Brics leaders retreat where, after the business forum, the leaders will move to a quieter venue and meet in a comfortable setting in a private venue for an unscripted discussion of contemporary issues of importance.
“There is no set agenda and leaders can initiate a discussion on issues of choice such as Brics membership expansion, reform of global governance, or use of local currencies,” she said.
Pandor said the summit would continue with a closed plenary, followed by an open plenary session.
“Brics leaders are expected to discuss opportunities for realising the full potential of Brics for inclusive global economic recovery and sustainable development, strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships with Africa and the global south in a multipolar world, deepening and strengthening progressive multilateralism and delivering meaningful global governance reform, as well as addressing the marginalisation of women in peace processes and fostering an environment of peace and development,” she said.
The minister added that the leaders’ national statements will be followed by reports by the president of the new development bank, the South African chair of the Brics business council and the South African chair of the Brics women’s business alliance.
“We plan to leave the summit with concrete, practical and implementable plans to strengthen the Brics-Africa partnership and a way forward towards greater inclusion of the global south in the benefits of global economic recovery and a transformed global order.
“The summit is not the final event of South Africa as chair of Brics. We continue our programme of mutually beneficial co-operation until the end of 2023.”
TimesLIVE
