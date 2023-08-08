“The EFF is part of the portfolio committee in the department, but the regulations were enacted without the portfolio committee being afforded the opportunity to deliberate on the regulations,” Maraga said.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo Liquor Act undermines the poor, says EFF as it heads to court
Image: 123RF/Kzenon
The EFF in Limpopo has vowed to challenge the province's new liquor act in the Polokwane high court.
The red berets have rejected the bill, which came into effect on August 1 and prohibits alcohol sales after midnight.
EFF provincial chairperson Tshilidzi Maraga said: “The act will not only destroy the livelihoods of those who work at liquor establishments, but it will contribute significantly to the rising levels of unemployment and poverty.”
The party said public participation in the lawmaking process was thrown out the window by Limpopo's department of economic development, environment and tourism.
“This is paramount in a constitutional democracy [and] renders the act invalid and unconstitutional,” said Maraga.
In addition to the court bid, the red berets said they will challenge MEC Rodgers Monama's enactment of the regulations without complying with the constitutional obligation to facilitate public participation.
Limpopo to permanently cut liquor trading hours from August 1
“The EFF is part of the portfolio committee in the department, but the regulations were enacted without the portfolio committee being afforded the opportunity to deliberate on the regulations,” Maraga said.
This was a further irregularity, she added, calling for the act to be repealed because it fails to uplift those whose wages are generated through working after midnight.
The EFF said it is embarking on litigation in solidarity with the Sekhukhune Liquor Traders' Association and will continue to fight laws which seek to deepen the inhuman living conditions of the poor.
However, Monama said alcohol contributes to gender-based violence, child abuse, community instability, trauma incidents, rape and other crimes in the province.
He said his department needs to play a role in reducing alcohol abuse and supporting moderate drinking, not unsafe nightlife and drinking beyond midnight.
“Through this action the department will see liquor outlets, which our people usually refer to as nightclubs, taverns, shebeens and liquor restaurants, being [closed from midnight on] operating days.”
TimesLIVE
