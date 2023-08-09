More must be done for South Africa’s ‘resilient, brave’ women: Ramaphosa

"There must be equal pay for equal work and women can no longer be paid lower than men for the same work," he said to rousing applause.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the "resilience" of South Africa's "beautiful and brave imbokodo [rock]" as he reflected on the strides made to empower women while admitting there was more to be done.
Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address at a Women's Day event at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, using his lengthy speech to not only pay tribute to the "brave pioneers" who took part in the Women's March in 1956 but also today's generation who are "excelling in areas once closed to them".
The event was originally meant to be hosted in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, but was relocated at the eleventh hour due to the ongoing taxi protest in the city.
Government ministers, local and international dignitaries and the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) joined ordinary citizens in commemorating the day.
Ministers present included human settlements minister Mamoloko Kubayi, minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, her deputy and newly elected ANCWL president Sisisi Tolashe, sports minister Zizi Kodwa and police minister Bheki Cele.
Also in attendance was struggle stalwart and participant in the iconic women's march, Sophie de Bruyn.
Ramaphosa urged to speak on crime, children’s safety at Women’s Day event
Ramaphosa was welcomed with song and dance by the ANCWL, who came out in their numbers to commemorate the day. His speech seemed to hit all the right notes as women cheered and applauded him.
He started by thanking women for the role they play in "the life of our nation", insisting they should enjoy "equal rights".
"Today we celebrate how far we have come in building a non-sexist society, and we are striving to ensure women become more free and attain that moment of total freedom. As we do this, we recall the suffering the women of our country have endured for no reason other than that they were women," he said.
Ramaphosa used his speech to speak about the importance of representation of women in sectors such as education, government, the judiciary and armed forces.
Women's health and their economic participation were also highlighted in the president's speech when he said South Africa needed ensure there was a law "that will ban discriminatory pay between men and women for the same job".
"Our economy remains dominated by men and more women are unemployed than men. When you look at our unemployment figures, you find it is more women who are unemployed than men and this is a priority for our government.
"There must be equal pay for equal work and women can no longer be paid lower than men for the same work," he said to rousing applause.
Ramaphosa also used his speech to tackle the continued wave of violence against women, saying it was an "assault on our common humanity". He called for harsher sentences against perpetrators of violence against women, saying they should not get bail.
"We have responded to the call for tougher bail conditions for perpetrators and we want to move to a stage where when you touch a woman and are arrested, there is no bail for you. When you kill a woman, a life sentence for you.
"Also effective from earlier this month, gang and serial rapists face life imprisonment, as do perpetrators of date rape, marital rape, child rape and incest.
"Today, no man must ever believe they own a woman in South Africa.
"Effective from this month, no police bail may be granted to anyone charged with rape, even if the person was in a domestic relationship with the perpetrator," he said to cheers and applause from the audience.
Ramaphosa made special mention of Banyana Banyana and the Spar Proteas netball team for their recent performances at their respective world cup events. He said both team's performances showed women athletes should be paid more than men.
"As a country we are very proud of our women as they fly South Africa’s flag high. We need to pay them well and their pay must be equal to that of men and even exceed what we pay men," he said.
Ramaphosa to commemorate Women’s Day at Union Buildings due to 'high security risk' in Khayelitsha
The event included speeches from Dlamini-Zuma, whose department hosted the event along with sports, arts and culture, and De Bruyn, who both praised the roles women have played in the past and present.
The minister spoke briefly before the president's keynote address and used her speech to speak about the impact patriarchy, gender-based violence and femicide have on women, saying the continued existence of these issues showed how oppressed women continue to be.
"South Africa is not free until women are free and it will only be free when we are," she said to applause.
De Bruyn paid tribute to her fellow marchers and those who have been at the forefront of women's struggles. The struggle icon noted the "difficult" and challenging circumstances facing women today, adding women remain "under attack".
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi made welcoming remarks and took a thinly veiled swipe at the Western Cape, where the event was originally scheduled to take place.
"If the Western Cape can't do it, Gauteng will be ready to do it. We're always ready," he said to applause.
He also paid special tribute to women, saying the public holiday was not a ritual but rather an "affirmation that we support and empower women".
