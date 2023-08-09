Unemployment, crime, gender-based violence (GBV) and the safety of women and children. These are some of the things South African women are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to address in his keynote speech at the national Women's Day commemoration at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.
The event is hosted by the departments of sport, arts & culture and women, youth & persons with disabilities and was initially meant to be held in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, but had to be moved to Pretoria due to the violent taxi strike in the city.
The event kicked off with a "symbolic walk" from Sammy Marks Square in the Pretoria CBD and a parade by women law enforcement officers.
It was a colourful scene at the Union Buildings when members of the ANC Women's League joined civilians and government officials to commemorate the national holiday.
Ministers present included police minister Bheki Cele, sports minister Zizi Kodwa and public works minister Sihle Zikalala.
Ramaphosa urged to speak on crime, children’s safety at Women’s Day event
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
TimesLIVE spoke to some of the women present at the event, including Thandi Khoza from Olievenhoutbosch.
She shared her excitement about being at the event and said she looked forward to hearing the president speak. Khoza said she hoped Ramaphosa would tackle the issue of crime and outline a way forward for the country.
"I also hope he tackles the issue of unemployment and a plan to deal with the rampant crime affecting us," she said.
A woman from Mabopane said she was at the Union Buildings to celebrate Women's Day and "have a fun afternoon out".
"I'm also here to hear the president speak, and I hope he speaks on a lot of issues, especially those affecting women like GBV and the safety of children. He must tell us how we can resolve those issues," she said.
