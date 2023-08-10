The government has filled several vacant posts including directors-general and their deputies of key departments and boards.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday the appointments were subject to verification of qualifications and relevant clearances being conducted.
These include Percy Sechemane as CEO of the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority and Thathakahle Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani as director-general of the department of communications and digital technologies.
Duncan Pieterse has been appointed director-general of the National Treasury, while Qinisile Precious Delwa is the new deputy director-general for enterprise development and entrepreneurship at the department of small business development.
Mosa Keneilwe Makhele is the deputy director-general of sector policy and research at the department of small business development, while Xolisa Mabhongo has been appointed as the deputy director-general of global governance and continental agenda at the department of international relations and co-operation.
Rosinah Nghaka Dumalisile is the deputy director-general of affordable rental and social housing at the department of human settlements and Thabo Kekana is the deputy director-general of programmes and projects at the department of mineral resources and energy.
Government fills critical vacancies
Image: DGIS.
Cabinet confirms Duncan Pieterse as new Treasury DG
The board appointments are:
