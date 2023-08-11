ActionSA calls out Mbalula for ‘lying’ about retrieving miners’ bodies from Lily Mine within three months

The party has spent more than R2m to have authorities resolve the matter, it said.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
ActionSA has called out ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for “lying” about retrieving miners' bodies from Lily Mine in Mpumalanga within three months.
Mbalula said in May the bodies would be retrieved in three months and the mines would be reopened thereafter.
Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi, and Solomon Nyirenda were trapped underground after a tremor collapsed part of the mine in February 2016.
“More than three months have passed since Mbalula made the promise to the families at a worker’s day event where the mine is located in Louisville near Barberton. Since then, no progress has been achieved, and instead, ongoing litigation has played out in concluding rescue operations,” said ActionSA.
‘This area is a crime scene’: Mashaba pledges to retrieve the bodies of Lily Mine victims
The party has spent more than R2m to have authorities resolve the matter, it said.
“Since the Lily Mine tragedy took place seven years ago, the families of the victims and former employees have consistently been let down by the ANC,” it said
“ANC leaders, including former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former premier David Mabuza, have promised progress in retrieving the miners’ bodies, but no rescue operations have started.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba called on the ANC to take action.
“The families of the three miners who died ask the ANC to keep the promises made to them and take tangible steps to help the families retrieve their bodies to give them a dignified burial. The families have been let down too often, and we ask the ANC to give the matter the urgency it deserves,” said ActionSA.
