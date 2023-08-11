The DA said the decision was a “monumental insult” to South Africans and an outrageous early release by President Cyril Ramaphosa under “false pretences of special remissions”.
Parties reject Zuma release as 'insult'
The ANC has welcomed the announcement about former president Jacob Zuma's remission of sentence, saying the decision was in the country's best interests.
Zuma served less than two months of the 15-month sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court in 2021 for contempt of court after he failed to obey its order to abide by the summons of the state capture inquiry.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal thanked its members and citizens for remaining calm over the past month and exercising restraint.
Zuma's incarceration led to the July 2021 riots, which saw KwaZulu-Natal plunged into chaos by looting and violence that spread to Gauteng, leaving about 354 people dead and causing billions in infrastructure damage.
The ANC said it was aware of attempts to use this matter to divide the party and cause social instability.
The DA said the decision was a “monumental insult” to South Africans and an outrageous early release by President Cyril Ramaphosa under “false pretences of special remissions”.
“This elaborate scheme, devised only to let a single man out of prison, means more than 9,400 convicted criminals will be let out of prison simply to avoid the reincarceration of Zuma,” it said.
“It is insulting that Zuma will not even be kept under the system of parole, highlighting the complete lack of accountability which exists for senior ANC politicians.”
The DA would challenge the decision, which set a precedent that as a senior ANC member, one will never be held accountable for crimes under any ANC government.
“That the remission comes into effect today [Friday] — the same day Zuma returns to prison to be 'processed' — is a clear indication of what has really occurred. Were this decision not a tragic deconstruction of the principle of equality before the law, it would well pass for a comedy show.”
The FF+ shared similar sentiments and accused Ramaphosa of dishonesty for evading a question about the possibility of pardoning Zuma.
“All this time a presidential pardon was kept as the last resort in case the other plans to wangle Zuma's release, such as granting him an early release on parole for a so-called medical condition, were to fail,” it said.
‘Belizobhubha’ say relieved Zuma family members applauding government for avoiding unrest
“It also demonstrates the remission of [more than] 9,400 other criminals' sentences is merely part of the plan to accommodate one person.”
The party said if Ramaphosa had not been considering a pardon, he could have been honest about it by saying outright it was not going to happen.
“In the FF+'s view, pardoning Zuma would be unacceptable. It demonstrates the ANC is willing to walk over ordinary citizens and is indifferent to their rights and safety, just to keep a cadre out of prison.”
ActionSA rejected Ramaphosa's “political solution”, particularly overseeing the release of criminals into society to save Zuma from serving further prison time.
“This move makes a mockery of the criminal justice system in South Africa by demonstrating again that President Ramaphosa puts the ANC first and the country second.
“Releasing 9,488 criminals into society as a guise to save Zuma from serving another day in prison sends a message to society that the rule of law does not apply to those in power. This sets a dangerous precedent that erodes the broader principle of unlawful acts having consequences, evident to all those who face rampant criminality daily.”
