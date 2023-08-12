Politics

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains in hospital

12 August 2023 - 13:48
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
IFP president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains in hospital under the care and management of his medical team.

“Prince Buthelezi and his family appreciate the love, care, support and prayers that have been pouring in,” said his spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe on Saturday.

The elderly politician was hospitalised three weeks ago for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.    

TimesLIVE reported then that Buthelezi, 94, was discharged but readmitted for treatment of a complication after the procedure.

Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi at the time said: “Prince Buthelezi underwent a procedure for back pain management, after which he was discharged from hospital. However, when his back pain did not subside sufficiently, he was readmitted for further treatment and recovery. 

“He has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care. The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complication.”

Several politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have wished uMntwana waKwaPhindangene a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE

