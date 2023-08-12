IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains in hospital under the care and management of his medical team.
“Prince Buthelezi and his family appreciate the love, care, support and prayers that have been pouring in,” said his spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe on Saturday.
The elderly politician was hospitalised three weeks ago for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.
TimesLIVE reported then that Buthelezi, 94, was discharged but readmitted for treatment of a complication after the procedure.
Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi at the time said: “Prince Buthelezi underwent a procedure for back pain management, after which he was discharged from hospital. However, when his back pain did not subside sufficiently, he was readmitted for further treatment and recovery.
“He has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care. The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complication.”
Several politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have wished uMntwana waKwaPhindangene a speedy recovery.
TimesLIVE
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains in hospital
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains in hospital under the care and management of his medical team.
“Prince Buthelezi and his family appreciate the love, care, support and prayers that have been pouring in,” said his spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe on Saturday.
The elderly politician was hospitalised three weeks ago for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.
TimesLIVE reported then that Buthelezi, 94, was discharged but readmitted for treatment of a complication after the procedure.
Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi at the time said: “Prince Buthelezi underwent a procedure for back pain management, after which he was discharged from hospital. However, when his back pain did not subside sufficiently, he was readmitted for further treatment and recovery.
“He has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care. The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complication.”
Several politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have wished uMntwana waKwaPhindangene a speedy recovery.
TimesLIVE
READ NOW:
Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery
'We have full confidence in the medical team,' IFP on Buthelezi
Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital for post-surgery complication
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos