Politics

LISTEN | Our people have always been under load-shedding, ANC brought light: Mbalula hails party for delivery

14 August 2023 - 13:15
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

You may not have water but you have a tap in your yard delivered by the ANC, says party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula hailed the ANC for service delivery progress since taking control of the country.

Listen to Mbalula:

He detailed what the party has delivered, including RDP houses, school nutrition and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Mbalula said comrades must not focus on critics.

“It's very easy to be opposition. You form a political party and say what you like, but it's difficult to be government.”

Mbalula was speaking at the funeral of Thabo Mabasa, secretary-general of Fezile Dabi region in the Free State.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

KZN south coast farmer forced to give up growing crops due to persistent water shortages

A Port Edward vegetable farmer has told how she has been forced to give up agriculture because the KwaZulu-Natal south coast town has not had a ...
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | John Steenhuisen on the multiparty national convention

DA leader John Steenhuisen is addressing the nation on Monday ahead of the multiparty national convention taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.
Politics
9 hours ago

More talks on concerns about Eskom's grid allocation rules

Power utility says the Interim Grid Capacity Allocation Rules 'remain in effect' despite the ongoing engagements with the industry
News
4 days ago

eThekwini municipality holds meeting with fed-up residents over tariff hikes

Fed-up Westville residents have vowed to step up their fight with the eThekwini municipality over tariff hikes for municipal services.
News
3 days ago

Pipe dream that opposition will unseat us in 2024 elections, says ANC KZN

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says opposition parties will not have enough support to unseat it as the governing party in the province, despite ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Joburg will have load-shedding while hosting Brics summit — Ramokgopa Politics
  2. LISTEN | Our people have always been under load-shedding, ANC brought light: ... Politics
  3. RECORDED | John Steenhuisen on the multiparty national convention Politics
  4. Significant progress in fight against state capture, recovering stolen funds: ... Politics
  5. Solly Msimanga defeats Khume Ramulifho in DA Gauteng leader race Politics

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later