Politics

DA’s Nomsa Marchesi joins Rise Mzansi

15 August 2023 - 13:14
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Nomsa Marchesi has announced her resignation from the DA and parliament with immediate effect. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Another DA public representative has jumped ship, this time to the newly established Rise Mzansi. 

Nomsa Marchesi, who has been an official opposition MP for nine years, announced on Tuesday she was set to become Rise Mzansi’s Free State convener. 

Marchesi served in the police and in the women, youth and people with disabilities portfolio committees. She previously served in the basic and higher education committees. 

“After long reflection and consultation, and my unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom, social justice and equality, I have announced my resignation from the DA and parliament, effective immediately,” she said. 

“As an activist who believes in justice and economic empowerment especially for women, I joined the DA a decade ago with a firm belief it could change the direction of South Africa and bring the necessary reforms. 

“Over time, I have seen its inability to bridge the trust deficit between the party and the majority of South Africans and, most importantly, the loss of ability to effectively represent the diverse concerns of all communities across our beloved nation.

“Recently I found myself searching for a political platform that would be more inclusive and representative of the diverse voices and concerns of the South African population.” 

Marchesi said she was joining the newly established Rise Mzansi, which she described as “a new and vibrant people-centred political alternative that resonates deeply with my vision for the South Africa we deserve and my belief in its ability to truly engage with all sectors of South Africa”. 

She said the formation was centred on the principles of inclusivity and putting the needs of the people and communities first.

“Recognising the potential for positive change this party brings within the political sphere, I have taken the bold step to join its ranks and embrace a new chapter in my political journey,” she said. 

Marchesi thanked the DA for her time in the party. 

TimesLIVE

