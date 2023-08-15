Politics

Mbalula opens taps on torrent of outrage: ‘He’s showing the middle finger to ANC voters without water’

15 August 2023 - 10:38
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has annoyed some people with his comments. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has annoyed some people with his comments. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo

“Fikile Mbalula is showing the middle finger to ANC supporters and voters, especially those in rural areas and those who have been without water for weeks. This arrogance should end next year.”

This is one of the remarks from people who expressed their dismay with the ANC secretary-general after he hailed the ruling party for delivering taps but no water.

“You now have taps in your yards. Before you used to stand in queues for a tap. Yes, there may not be water but you have a tap inside your yard delivered by the ANC,” said Mbalula.

“It’s very easy to be opposition. You form a political party and say what you like, but it’s difficult to be government.”

He said the country had always been under load-shedding and only saw the light when the ANC ascended to power.

LISTEN | Our people have always been under load-shedding, ANC brought light: Mbalula hails party for delivery

You may not have water but you have a tap in your yard delivered by the ANC, says party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
23 hours ago

Mbalula has previously defended the ANC from claims it has not liberated “its people” and has nothing to celebrate.

This was after the party celebrated its 108th birthday in Kimberley, where President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the grave of the party's first secretary-general, Sol Plaatje.

Mbalula said if it was not for the ANC, South Africa wouldn't be able to tweet.

He was responding to social media users who asked how he had liberated the people since joining the party at the age of 24.

“We have liberated our people, including yourself. That is why you are on Twitter. You didn't have to fight. Just seatback (sic) and be a critic,” said Mbalula.

He also denied claims the ANC enriched itself at the expense of the poor.

On social media, many slammed Mbalula for his tap comment.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions.

READ MORE:

ActionSA calls out Mbalula for ‘lying’ about retrieving miners’ bodies from Lily Mine within three months

'More than three months have passed since Mbalula made the promise to the families at a worker’s day event where the mine is located in Louisville ...
Politics
4 days ago

Nothing wrong with ANCYL president Malatji calling Nxesi 'unemployment minister': Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended youth league president Collen Malatji after the youth leader took a dig at employment and labour ...
Politics
3 days ago

AfriForum to file PAIA request after NPA declines to prosecute Mbalula

AfriForum private prosecution unit says it will file a Promotion of Access to Information Act application for access to the case docket after the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mbalula opens taps on torrent of outrage: ‘He’s showing the middle finger to ... Politics
  2. DA snubs ActionSA while thanking other moonshot pact partners for convention ... Politics
  3. Ready for lift-off: Steenhuisen on moonshot pact Politics
  4. Joburg will have load-shedding while hosting Brics summit — Ramokgopa Politics
  5. LISTEN | Our people have always been under load-shedding, ANC brought light: ... Politics

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later