Politics

POLL | What do you make of Mbalula lauding ANC for delivering taps despite there being no water?

15 August 2023 - 16:07 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is in the spotlight over his remarks on taps and water availability. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is in the spotlight over his remarks on taps and water availability. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has received backlash for saying the governing party should be acknowledged for installing taps in many communities, despite water availability remaining in question. 

“You now have taps in your yards. Before you used to stand in queues for a [communal] tap. Yes, there may not be water, but you have a tap inside your yard delivered by the ANC,” Mbalula said at a funeral service for ANC members at the weekend. 

He said governing was hard compared to being an opposition party, saying the ANC has been able to deliver basic needs to communities despite having service delivery challenges.

His comments received a cold reception from many people on social media.

“We cannot clap hands for taps without water, we cannot clap hands for classrooms without knowledge and we cannot clap hands for an economy without jobs,” said leader of Build One SA Mmusi Maimane. 

MORE:

LISTEN | Taps may be dry but ANC delivered: Mbalula hails party for service delivery

You may not have water but you have a tap in your yard delivered by the ANC, says party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
1 day ago

Mbalula opens taps on torrent of outrage: ‘He’s showing the middle finger to ANC voters without water’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hailed the party for delivering taps but no water.
Politics
14 hours ago

Nothing wrong with ANCYL president Malatji calling Nxesi 'unemployment minister': Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended youth league president Collen Malatji after the youth leader took a dig at employment and labour ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Joburg speaker Makhubele seeking legal opinion over corruption-accused MMC Politics
  2. POLL | What do you make of Mbalula lauding ANC for delivering taps despite ... Politics
  3. Townships must benefit from Brics relations, says Presidency minister Politics
  4. Gordhan demands apology from ANCYL leader Malatji over ‘ill-considered’ ... Politics
  5. DA’s Nomsa Marchesi joins Rise Mzansi Politics

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later