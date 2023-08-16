Her chances of re-election by party were slim: DA on departing MP

The DA has dismissed Nomsa Marchesi’s departure this week, suggesting that she jumped before she was pushed.
Marchesi, who had been a DA MP for nine years, announced her resignation from the party and from parliament on Monday, saying she was joining the newly established Rise Mzansi as its convener in the Free State.
DA leader in the Free State Roy Jankielsohn said they noted that Marchesi’s resignation came a day after the party’s provincial campaign manager set out rigorous targets for all candidates standing for next year’s national and provincial elections, and the announcement that serving MPs and MPLs will have to write an entrance exam.
“Her performance as an MP has been below expectations for some time and her departure was welcomed in her allocated constituency. Her chances of re-election by the DA Free State were slim,” said Jankielsohn.
Marchesi served in the police and in the women, youth and people with disabilities portfolio committees, having previously served in the basic and higher education committees.
She said after joining the DA a decade ago with a firm belief it could change the direction of South Africa and bring the necessary reforms, over time, she had seen its inability to bridge the trust deficit between the party and the majority of South Africans and, most importantly, the loss of its ability to “effectively represent the diverse concerns of all communities across our beloved nation”.
“Recently I found myself searching for a political platform that would be more inclusive and representative of the diverse voices and concerns of the South African population.”
Marchesi said she was joining the newly established Rise Mzansi, which she described as “a new and vibrant people-centred political alternative that resonates deeply with my vision for the South Africa we deserve and my belief in its ability to truly engage with all sectors of South Africa”.
She said the formation was centred on the principles of inclusivity and putting the needs of the people and communities first.
“Recognising the potential for positive change this party brings within the political sphere, I have taken the bold step to join its ranks and embrace a new chapter in my political journey,” she said.
