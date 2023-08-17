It takes prayer, meditation and a bit of therapy to build a pact, says Gumede

Gumede sought divine intervention and therapy to calm the leaders down.
Politicians are used to hurling insults, name calling and airing each other’s dirty laundry, but this time they were forced to dig deep and face one another because they want to build a coalition that will unseat the ANC.
Agreements may be taking shape at day two of the multiparty charter of South Africa's national convention in Kempton Park, but independent chair Prof William Gumede says he’s had to use unconventional methods to call for cool heads.
“These are parties with different identities, backgrounds, that were competing against each other in the past. Some of their engagements in the past have been hostile and sometimes toxic. So you can imagine getting them to agree on common policies has been challenging at times,” said Gumede.
Briefing the media at the two-day meeting at Emperors Palace, where the Codesa negotiations took place in 1991 and 1992 and mapped a way forward for the country between minority rule and constitutional democracy, Gumede said managing the coalition talks has not been easy.
Though the seven leaders — from the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and Independent South African Civic Organisation — exercised restraint in front of the media, Gumede said discussions have been “robust but in good spirits”.
“There have been no handcuffs. It’s been a strong engagement from the political parties and strong individuals with strong views. To get them to compromise and for them to compromise [has been great and showed] maturity from them.”
WATCH | Multiparty national convention: Prof Gumede provides update on day 2
Gumede sought divine intervention and therapy to calm the leaders down.
“I opened our negotiations, even before this convention, with a prayer which I wrote. I would appeal to their hearts, tried to appeal to their maturity, tried to appeal to them to become the best versions of themselves in the negotiations and to think of the country’s interest first, always and at all times with every decision, and even if it meant sometimes to back down and stay quiet and think again.
“What we did was to have a breathing session with them after the prayer. We had Dr Ela Manga, who is a leading specialist in breathing meditation, to get them [to be calm] in situations when they get agitated and angry. It can be difficult to move oppositions or them to calm down, take a break and be still sometimes.”
Gumede laughed as he reminisced about the moments he shared with the leaders.
“We also brought in Zanele Morrison, who is a leading expert, to engage them individually to get the trust going between them because these are leaders who have been hostile and competing and now have to build a coalition and work together.
“They know each other through politics and so there was an exercise to get them to really get to know each other, their personal lives, families and interests, because it’s important that we do not just look at each other through the eyes of black and white without knowing where people come from and what drives them.”
Gumede said everything was on track to deliver the first pre-election coalition in modern history.
“We are almost there.”
TimesLIVE
