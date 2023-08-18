Politics

New era for China's friendship with South Africa and Africa, says Chinese ambassador

18 August 2023 - 19:14
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Rampahosa and President Xi Jinping will meet next Tuesday on the sidelines of the 15th Brics Summit in South Africa.
Image: Bloomberg.

When Chinese President Xi Jinping meets President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday energy infrastructure, trade, investment and support for South Africa’s economic recovery plan will form part of the discussions.

This was revealed by Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday ahead of Xi’s visit to South Africa for the 15th Brics summit from August 22-24 in Johannesburg.

“During the visit the two sides will continue to further connect high-quality Belt and Road co-operation and South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plans.

“The focus will be on energy infrastructure, trade and investment and documents will be signed on economy, trade, electricity, science and technology,” he said. 

South Africa is expected to roll out the red carpet for Xi at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that Xi has visited South Africa. It will be his fourth official visit to the country over the past five years. The visit comes as the two countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

On the political front, Xiaodong said the two countries have strong mutual respect and trust and there is a two-way trade on the economic and trade front. 

“South Africa has been China’s largest trading partner in Africa for 134 years straight.”

Politics
Co-operation between the two countries includes the areas of culture, education, science and technology.

Xiaodong said during the state visit, Xi and Ramaphosa will have “wide-ranging and in-depth” discussions on the views on China-South Africa/Africa relations, China-Africa relations, Brics co-operation and international as well as regional issues. 

“The two heads of state will review our two countries’ traditional friendship ... The two presidents will witness the signing of important bilateral co-operation documents.”

Xiaodong said the state visit will advance China-South Africa/Africa relations “towards a new starting point, practical co-operation that will achieve new results and will set a new, good example for international co-operation”.

This co-operation will boost South Africa’s growth and employment and benefit both countries.

Xi and Ramaphosa are expected to strengthen their commitment to international fairness and justice, peace and development of all countries and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. 

On the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue, which will be held on the sidelines of Brics, (August 24) Xiaodong said the two leaders agreed to invite the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, and the AU chair, President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, as well as eight leaders from the African regional economic communities.

During the meeting the African leaders will draw up a blueprint for the priority areas and key directions for China—Africa co-operation in the future, especially in areas related to people’s livelihood and employment in Africa.

News
He said the initiatives will be in line with the needs for Africa’s economic restructuring and upgrading.

“China will announce practical initiatives to support Africa’s industrialisation, agriculture modernisation and the training of Chinese and African talents, so as to boost Africa’s modernisation and integration process.”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said: “Africa cannot afford to be an island of success amid a sea of continental poverty. In this regard, we believe that our relations should help support the realisation among others of Agenda 2063 to reduce economic marginalisation of Africa’s people.”

As geopolitical challenges continue to redefine the world, the global community can learn a lot from the relations between the two countries.

“Our understanding on geopolitics is not informed by mere idealism on world peace, but that global peace itself is better guaranteed by stability in the balance of power. Our observation is that a multipolar world may as a result best serve the objectives of world peace and global security of all nations,” he said.

Minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa said the strong diplomatic ties have unlocked economic, social, and political opportunities that promote high-quality development between the two nations. 

“The bilateral trade grew exponentially over the years, increasing from less than R1bn in 1998 to the current level of R544bn in 2021, despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

Politics
News
News
