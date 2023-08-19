The IFP's youth structure has broken ranks, accusing party leaders of dishonesty and demanding they withdraw a declaration they signed with other opposition parties this week “or alternatively withdraw from the multiparty charter”.
However, the mother body says it has jumped the gun.
The youth brigade's move follows an agreement signed by a multiparty grouping on Thursday, where each ruled out the possibility of working with the ANC and EFF after the 2024 elections.
The IFP is part of this pact, which includes the DA, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ActionSA, United Independent Movement (UIM), Independent SA National Civic Organisation (Isanco) and the Spectrum National Party (SNP).
However, a letter written to IFP leaders by IFP youth brigade national secretary Mlungisi Mabaso has revealed not all party structures are on the same page.
In the letter, Mabaso said the youth structure's national executive committee (NEC), at a meeting held on Saturday, resolved to write to senior party leaders after the position taken by the IFP at the multiparty charter in Gauteng.
IFP youth want party to withdraw from multiparty charter agreement
Multiparty charter cements decision to not work with the ANC and EFF
Mabaso said the youth brigade was cognisant of the imperative to engage on stabilising coalition governance in the country and develop strategies to unseat the governing party.
However, “we are of the view that our approach and strategies must be in line with the party position to maintain our identity and adhere to party resolutions”.
The bone of contention is that the agreement signed at the multiparty charter contradicts the position IFP leaders presented at the national convention.
According to Mabaso, the IFP NEC deliberated on the national convention and noted the following:
He said having noted the above-mentioned matters, the NEC had on numerous occasions deliberated and resolved that:
Since the signing of the declaration by the IFP this week, the youth brigade has proposed a total withdrawal of the declaration or a withdrawal from the multiparty charter.
It also wants the mother body to issue a media statement or convene a press conference to present the party's position.
“We believe that as the vanguards of the party we have a constitutional obligation to protect the integrity of the party and its gains,” said Mabaso.
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party found the youth brigade letter to be flawed because its national chairperson and national secretary are full-time members of the IFP NEC by virtue of their positions.
"Accordingly, they have jumped the gun to arrive at conclusive decisions, pronouncements and proposals without having been briefed on the outcomes of the national convention."
Hlengwa added that the IFP delegation to the national convention, led by the president Velenkosini Hlabisa, is due to brief the NEC on Monday and the youth brigade is "ordinarily free to respond to the outcomes at the meeting".
