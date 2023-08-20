An internal party report seen by the Sunday Times in March 2022 said the ANC was “non-existent” in the metro that has been governed by the DA since 2006.
The report revealed that at the time, only three branches in the Cape metro met the requirements to participate in official party activities.
“In the Dullah Omar region, the ANC is non-existent and lacks organisational presence in 30 wards. This absence is considered politically fatal,” read the report.
There are 116 wards in the region, meaning there are 116 potential ANC branches, it continued.
The region has been without elected leaders since the regional structure was disbanded in February last year.
When the REC was disbanded, the then-convener of the interim provincial committee (IPC), Lerumo Kalako, said they had mandated all regions to ensure branches were prepared and that intensified recruitment processes were conducted.
“The IPC, having assessed the performance of the (Dullah Omar) region is not convinced that in its current state, it would meet the deadline for holding a regional conference,” he said at the time.
“The IPC has taken a decision to dissolve the Dullah Omar region and mandated the interim provincial working committee to ensure that the region was assisted in preparing for its conference.”
ANC Dullah Omar region elects new leaders
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum Ndithini Tyhido has been elected as the new chair of the ANC’s Cape metro region.
Tyhido received 162 of the 287 votes cast at the regional conference held in Cape Town at the weekend. He beat a little-known Tshepo Moletsane who received 125 votes.
It was a clean sweep for Tyhido’s slate — which in terms of the ANC’s national factional groupings is aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Sonwabile Ngxiza was elected deputy chair, Mvusi Mdala as regional secretary, Maureldia Chowglay his deputy and Lynne Abrahams as treasurer.
Shortly after his election, Tyhido told journalists among the biggest tasks facing the structure he leads will be uniting ANC members and getting party branches to reconnect with the local communities.
“We sing these things about unity, but we behave differently. We talk unity, we lie to ourselves and to the people, we steal, we cover things up, we use language that is very distant from the real challenges facing communities,” he said.
“Unity will mean an acceptance that we must change. We are hoping that the ANC is not going to just unite and prepare itself just for elections but unite and better serve the communities and out of service, the people of the city of Cape Town may consider giving us a chance again at governance.”
‘Millions of South Africans still feel left behind’: Ramaphosa on 40th anniversary of UDF
While he admitted that his team may not have all the answers in solving ANC problems in the metro, he believes in taking the fight to the governing DA.
“We will have to be a campaigning ANC. We cannot sit back and fold our arms when things are happening.
“We must take on the DA on their doublespeak. The major thing the ANC must deal with is pushing back on the stubborn apartheid spatial planning that separates us.
“The taxi strike exposed us to something — there were people affected, but there were some groups of people also here in Cape Town who were sipping cocktails as if nothing was happening. The entire week, there was a Cape Town that was in turmoil and there was another Cape Town that is facilitated by the existing spatial planning. We've got our work cut out,” he said.
Tyhido hinted that he was likely to step down as chair of the Khayelitsha Development Forum saying this may be in the best interest of the organisation.
The region, named after anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Dullah Omar is the biggest contributor in terms of ANC votes in the province, but the party’s support has been dwindling over the years. In the November 2021 elections, the ANC representation in the City of Cape Town went below the 20% mark.
The region, which for many years was the home of at least half of the ANC’s members in the Western Cape, has been fighting for survival and relevance in the past few years, according to the ANC’s own assessment.
Western Cape ANC secretary lays down the law for party's incoming Cape metro leadership
