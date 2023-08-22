SA to use Brics summit to push for own-currency ...
The multipolar global trading system of today is far different from the trading system of 20 years ago, says Brics ...
What does SA bring to the Brics table in relation to the other nations?
All eyes are on South Africa as the country plays hosts to the Brics Summit from Tuesday to Thursday.
WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Brics summit
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the Brics summit to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in ...
‘SA committed to non-alignment’: Ramaphosa ahead of Brics summit
Ahead of the 15th Brics Summit in SA, president Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation SA would not be drawn into a contest ...
EXPLAINED | What is Brics?
The Brics group of major emerging economies will hold its 15th heads of state and government summit in Johannesburg ...
Brazil’s Lula would have preferred Putin attended ...
While Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is a capable dimplomat, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ...
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa knows what side his bread is buttered
By hosting the Brics summit and gently uninviting Vladimir Putin, the president can bask in the international ...
Expanding Brics key to enhancing its vitality, says China
China actively promotes the expansion and strengthening of the Brics bloc to accommodate other countries as members, ...
China’s Xi to attend Brics leaders’ meeting, visit South Africa
China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Brics leaders' meeting and visit South Africa from August 21 to 24, the ...
New era for China's friendship with South Africa and Africa, says Chinese ...
When Chinese President Xi Jinping meets President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday energy ...
Hotels lick their lips at Brics bonanza
Local motorists might grumble about summit road closures but the tills are ringing for the hospitality industry
Emerging markets ‘to reverse global wealth decline’
Global wealth, as measured in personal holdings of assets from real estate to stocks and shares, is projected to rise ...
IN FULL | Q&A with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead ...
The Sunday Times spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva through his office ahead of his arrival in ...
CARTOON | Xi Jinping takes centre stage at Brics
China's president X Jinping is expected to take the centre stage at the upcoming Brics summit in Johannesburg.
NEWSMAKER | SA 'must put its own interests first': head of the SA Brics ...
We can't let anti-West politicking jeapordise our economy, says head of the SA Brics Business Council
Brics countries divided on group's expansion
While India and Brazil have called for caution on opening up membership of the grouping, China says it should not be an ...
Morocco has not applied to join Brics: state media
Morocco has not made a formal request to join the Brics grouping and will not attend its summit in South Africa, state ...
