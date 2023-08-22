subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
SA to use Brics summit to push for own-currency ...

The multipolar global trading system of today is far different from the trading system of 20 years ago, says Brics ...

By Hajra Omarjee, Luyolo Mkentane and Thando Maeko
What does SA bring to the Brics table in relation to the other nations?

All eyes are on South Africa as the country plays hosts to the Brics Summit from Tuesday to Thursday.

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Brics summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the Brics summit to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in ...

By TimesLIVE
‘SA committed to non-alignment’: Ramaphosa ahead of Brics summit

Ahead of the 15th Brics Summit in SA, president Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation SA would not be drawn into a contest ...

Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
EXPLAINED | What is Brics?

The Brics group of major emerging economies will hold its 15th heads of state and government summit in Johannesburg ...

By Reuters and TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Brazil’s Lula would have preferred Putin attended ...

While Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is a capable dimplomat, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa knows what side his bread is buttered

By hosting the Brics summit and gently uninviting Vladimir Putin, the president can bask in the international ...

Barney Mthombothi
Columnist
Expanding Brics key to enhancing its vitality, says China

China actively promotes the expansion and strengthening of the Brics bloc to accommodate other countries as members, ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
China’s Xi to attend Brics leaders’ meeting, visit South Africa

China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Brics leaders' meeting and visit South Africa from August 21 to 24, the ...

By Reuters
New era for China's friendship with South Africa and Africa, says Chinese ...

When Chinese President Xi Jinping meets President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday energy ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
Hotels lick their lips at Brics bonanza

Local motorists might grumble about summit road closures but the tills are ringing for the hospitality industry

By LEONIE WAGNER, PENWELL DLAMINI and GILL GIFFORD
Emerging markets ‘to reverse global wealth decline’

Global wealth, as measured in personal holdings of assets from real estate to stocks and shares, is projected to rise ...

By Reuters
IN FULL | Q&A with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead ...

The Sunday Times spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva through his office ahead of his arrival in ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
CARTOON | Xi Jinping takes centre stage at Brics

China's president X Jinping is expected to take the centre stage at the upcoming Brics summit in Johannesburg.

By Brandan Reynolds
NEWSMAKER | SA 'must put its own interests first': head of the SA Brics ...

We can't let anti-West politicking jeapordise our economy, says head of the SA Brics Business Council

By CHRIS BARRON
Brics countries divided on group's expansion

While India and Brazil have called for caution on opening up membership of the grouping, China says it should not be an ...

By Isaac Mahlangu and AMANDA KHOZA
Morocco has not applied to join Brics: state media

Morocco has not made a formal request to join the Brics grouping and will not attend its summit in South Africa, state ...

By Ahmed Eljechtimi
