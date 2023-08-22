Committee disallows new Mkhwebane lawyers' request for more time

MPs wouldn’t hear any of it, saying they had done everything possible to ensure a fair process, had bent over backwards to accommodate Mkhwebane and that the delaying tactics by her lawyers had become a norm.
They said they would no longer allow the committee programme to be held to ransom and be dictated to by Mkhwebane and her lawyers.
The ANC’s Bheki Nkosi said any further delays would affect the committee’s deadlines and obligations to report back to the National Assembly.
Nkosi said the process had already taken too long, and worse, Mkhwebane’s lawyers were indicating that they would need “a few weeks” to go through the court records.
ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude concurred, saying the committee did not have an open-ended mandate to deal with the inquiry. She said the committee had given Mkhwebane enough time to get legal representation and even helped her get funds for new lawyers.
“We have spent more time in this regard and wasted more time with a view of ensuring we do our work diligently and that we conduct this inquiry in a fair manner.
“We have come to a point where we are supposed to adopt a report, and for the report to be taken to the National Assembly where a decision will be taken. We are at that stage; we have given the public protector the [benefit of] audi alteram partem [listen to the other side] that she needed and the courtesy to go through the draft report and react to it. Unfortunately, the suspended public protector missed those opportunities.”
The DA’s Kevin Mileham was of the view that the committee had been more than reasonable in its dealings with Mkhwebane in terms of the time it afforded her to cross-examine witnesses, present her own evidence, pontificate, expound on various opinions, and also helped her to source more funds to hire new lawyers.
“Our parliamentary processes cannot be held to ransom or dictated to by a person or people who are hell-bent on running down the clock. We must deal with things timeously and speedily and we have to ensure our parliamentary inquiries are dealt with efficiently and effectively.
“All that’s happened during this inquiry is for (advocates Mpofu and Mkhwebane) to play for time,” said Mileham.
But the EFF’s Omphile Maotwe and the ATM’s Vuyo Zungula said the committee had been unfair to Mkhwebane.
“Why are we in haste?” said Maotwe. “If you were to take the matter to court, there is no basis for us to win on fairness. We have not been fair colleagues. Afford the legal representatives of the public protector time to familiarise themselves. Let's not rush the process,” she said.
Zungula added that Mkhwebane was still on the stand when funds for her lawyers dried up at the end of March.
He raised the issue of bribery allegations against committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi, saying it was not fair to continue with the process while these were still under investigation.
Zungula said his party rejected the committee’s report. “The draft report is unlawful, irrational and full of bias. All of these things I’ve mentioned, there is no-one that can dispute them. We reject this draft report.”
Al Jamah leader Ganief Hendricks rejected the recommendation to remove Mkhwebane from office, saying the party would have preferred a lesser penalty.
Setting the record straight, Dyantyi said it was not true that Mkhwebane did not have legal representation after the withdrawal of her initial attorneys at the end of March.
In fact, the attorneys who were appointed some weeks after the initial attorneys withdrew had been on brief for 63 days.
“If there is one thing they did during the 63 days, they did apply for the recusal of the chair. When they withdrew on August 3, they had been on brief for 63 days. They could have familiarised themselves with things.”
After their withdrawal, the Public Protector's Office gave Mkhwebane a list of attorneys as per her request on August 10, to select her new attorneys of choice, he said.
Mkhwebane wrote to the state attorney on August 14 or 15 to say she has chosen Motsoeneng Bill Attorneys.
“Effectively, 12 days after the withdrawal of attorneys. I’m saying that because you get to see the sense of urgency and the lack of it in this.”
Motsoeneng Bill were appointed on August 17 as Mkhwebane’s new legal representatives.
The committee will now table its final report to the National Assembly for a vote. A two-thirds of the assembly’s MPs will have to vote in support of the report for its recommendations to carry.
TimesLIVE
Committee disallows new Mkhwebane lawyers' request for more time
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Parliament's section 194 committee tasked with inquiring into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competence has adopted its final report — with the majority of political parties calling for her removal.
The EFF and ATM wholly rejected the report signalling that they reserved their rights to legally challenge it while the one-member Al-Jamah opposed the recommendation to remove her as being “too steep”.
Mkhwebane, who was sent the draft report on August 11 to make inputs on the committee’s findings that she was incompetent, had displayed misconduct in some of her investigations and that they want her fired did not make the submission.
Instead, it emerged during Tuesday’s meeting that Mkhwebane had appointed a new firm of lawyers — Motsoeneng Bill Attorneys — last Thursday.
They wrote to the committee on Sunday to introduce themselves as attorneys of record but also demanded that the committee postpone its proceedings until they have familiarised themselves with the process.
This would take weeks, they indicated.
MPs wouldn’t hear any of it, saying they had done everything possible to ensure a fair process, had bent over backwards to accommodate Mkhwebane and that the delaying tactics by her lawyers had become a norm.
They said they would no longer allow the committee programme to be held to ransom and be dictated to by Mkhwebane and her lawyers.
The ANC’s Bheki Nkosi said any further delays would affect the committee’s deadlines and obligations to report back to the National Assembly.
Nkosi said the process had already taken too long, and worse, Mkhwebane’s lawyers were indicating that they would need “a few weeks” to go through the court records.
ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude concurred, saying the committee did not have an open-ended mandate to deal with the inquiry. She said the committee had given Mkhwebane enough time to get legal representation and even helped her get funds for new lawyers.
“We have spent more time in this regard and wasted more time with a view of ensuring we do our work diligently and that we conduct this inquiry in a fair manner.
“We have come to a point where we are supposed to adopt a report, and for the report to be taken to the National Assembly where a decision will be taken. We are at that stage; we have given the public protector the [benefit of] audi alteram partem [listen to the other side] that she needed and the courtesy to go through the draft report and react to it. Unfortunately, the suspended public protector missed those opportunities.”
The DA’s Kevin Mileham was of the view that the committee had been more than reasonable in its dealings with Mkhwebane in terms of the time it afforded her to cross-examine witnesses, present her own evidence, pontificate, expound on various opinions, and also helped her to source more funds to hire new lawyers.
“Our parliamentary processes cannot be held to ransom or dictated to by a person or people who are hell-bent on running down the clock. We must deal with things timeously and speedily and we have to ensure our parliamentary inquiries are dealt with efficiently and effectively.
“All that’s happened during this inquiry is for (advocates Mpofu and Mkhwebane) to play for time,” said Mileham.
But the EFF’s Omphile Maotwe and the ATM’s Vuyo Zungula said the committee had been unfair to Mkhwebane.
“Why are we in haste?” said Maotwe. “If you were to take the matter to court, there is no basis for us to win on fairness. We have not been fair colleagues. Afford the legal representatives of the public protector time to familiarise themselves. Let's not rush the process,” she said.
Zungula added that Mkhwebane was still on the stand when funds for her lawyers dried up at the end of March.
He raised the issue of bribery allegations against committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi, saying it was not fair to continue with the process while these were still under investigation.
Zungula said his party rejected the committee’s report. “The draft report is unlawful, irrational and full of bias. All of these things I’ve mentioned, there is no-one that can dispute them. We reject this draft report.”
Al Jamah leader Ganief Hendricks rejected the recommendation to remove Mkhwebane from office, saying the party would have preferred a lesser penalty.
Setting the record straight, Dyantyi said it was not true that Mkhwebane did not have legal representation after the withdrawal of her initial attorneys at the end of March.
In fact, the attorneys who were appointed some weeks after the initial attorneys withdrew had been on brief for 63 days.
“If there is one thing they did during the 63 days, they did apply for the recusal of the chair. When they withdrew on August 3, they had been on brief for 63 days. They could have familiarised themselves with things.”
After their withdrawal, the Public Protector's Office gave Mkhwebane a list of attorneys as per her request on August 10, to select her new attorneys of choice, he said.
Mkhwebane wrote to the state attorney on August 14 or 15 to say she has chosen Motsoeneng Bill Attorneys.
“Effectively, 12 days after the withdrawal of attorneys. I’m saying that because you get to see the sense of urgency and the lack of it in this.”
Motsoeneng Bill were appointed on August 17 as Mkhwebane’s new legal representatives.
The committee will now table its final report to the National Assembly for a vote. A two-thirds of the assembly’s MPs will have to vote in support of the report for its recommendations to carry.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
LISTEN | Parliamentary committee recommends Mkhwebane be removed
WATCH | Committee on appointment of new public protector meets
Parliament committee recommends removal of Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos