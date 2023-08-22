'Society must help fight poverty, state can't do it alone': Gwede Mantashe

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe says the country ought to change how it tackles the poverty problem, saying the government was not in a position to come up with a solution all by itself.

Mantashe said it was important for citizens to change their attitudes towards socio-economic ills such as poverty. He argued that citizens themselves had a duty to help the government reduce or even eliminate poverty.

"We must change the nature that society thinks it must be taken out of poverty, instead of working with government in digging itself out of poverty," he said.

The ANC national chair was speaking at a doorstop on the sidelines of the 15th Brics summit taking place in Johannesburg, shortly after a meeting between the ANC and Brazilian President Lula da Silva and his delegation.

The parties met to discuss political ties between the ANC and Brazil’s governing Workers' Party, and other issues of mutual interest. In the meeting, ANC officials, including Mantashe, sought counsel and input from Brazil's experiences with combating poverty and unemployment.

Mantashe said he believed it was important to rethink the country's framing to address societal ills and called for collaboration with the state to resolve them.

"If you do not put their skin in the fire, it would not change the reality around you. We will only succeed if society participates in fighting poverty and other social ills," he said.

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane weighed in on the outcomes of the meeting, saying that they intended to consolidate the historical relationship, particularly on party-to-party relations.

"We emphasised that the most important thing is to ensure that on a party-to-party level, we are able to shape what then becomes government's programmes in terms of intervention," she said.

The DSG said Da Silva acknowledged the historical relationship his Workers' Party has had with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), citing that it used to be one of the most vibrant federations of the trade union movement.

"I think out of that there is a responsibility on our side to strengthen the alliance and consolidate our working relationship."